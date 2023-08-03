Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Juvenile apprehended with stolen gun after community complaints spark police action

<i>Asheville Police/WLOS</i><br/>Authorities have seized a stolen Ruger LCP .380 ACP pistol and apprehended a juvenile after responding to community complaints in an Asheville neighborhood.
Lawrence, Nakia
Asheville Police/WLOS
Authorities have seized a stolen Ruger LCP .380 ACP pistol and apprehended a juvenile after responding to community complaints in an Asheville neighborhood.
By
Published 12:51 PM

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

Click here for updates on this story

    ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Authorities have seized a stolen gun and apprehended a juvenile after responding to community complaints in an Asheville neighborhood.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, detectives and officers with the Asheville Police Department were conducting crime prevention enforcement in the area of Lee Garden Lane after community members voiced concerns after recent aggravated assaults in the area.

While there, officers apprehended a juvenile with a stolen Ruger LCP .380 ACP pistol.

Authorities discovered the pistol had been reported stolen from a car in West Asheville several months ago, on March 4.

The charging Officer is working with the Department of Juvenile Justice to issue petitions for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a handgun by a minor and carrying a concealed gun.

The juvenile was not taken into custody but released to their parents.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content