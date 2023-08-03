Pilot crashes homemade plane in southern Indiana, gets airlifted to hospital

By Matthew Keck

Click here for updates on this story

SCOTT COUNTY, Indiana (WLKY) — A pilot was airlifted to a hospital after crashing a homemade plane in southern Indiana.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said officers were dispatched to the area of 2725 S Lake Rd. around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday about a reported plane crash at the Scottsburg Municipal Airport.

“We have had these types of incidents in the past. They’re just not very common,” said Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin.

When officers arrived, they found the plane, which police said was a homemade ultralight, and the pilot in control of it. He was the only person on board.

A friend of the pilot said the crash happened shortly after takeoff from the airport’s runway. The plane veered to the right and went down in a field.

They also said it was the first time the pilot had flown since last year. He and many others use the Scottsburg Airport to fly their small planes as a hobby.

The pilot was flown to a trauma center in Louisville, police said, and has life-threatening injuries. Loved ones tell WLKY he is expected to recover.

“Anybody involved in a plane crash, usually they do get seriously hurt, so our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and we’re hoping for a speedy recovery for him,” said Sheriff Goodin.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will be in charge of investigating the crash.

The pilot’s name has not yet been released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.