Sacramento road rage incident leads to arrest, firearms charges

By NORAFIQIN HAIROMAN

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A man has been arrested on multiple firearms charges following a search warrant, said authorities.

The search warrant was served early Wednesday morning in the 100 block of McCormick Court.

According to Folsom Police Department, the search warrant came after patrol officers responded to a report of a suspect pointing a firearm at a vehicle with passengers during a road rage incident on July 16.

The suspect vehicle was identified using the recording of city traffic cameras, which recorded the incident.

The suspect was later identified as 41-year-old Kevin Smithson.

During the search warrant, officers found the firearm in the back seat of the vehicle that was identified in the road rage incident. This firearm was later determined to be a paintball gun.

They also found firearms that were defined by California law as “assault rifles”.

Smithson was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail on multiple firearms charges.

