Study finds Steelers games among the most expensive in the NFL

By PATRICK DAMP

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With football season right around the corner, that means checking out the Steelers’ schedule and circling the dates at Acrisure Stadium, and deciding which game or games you’d like to attend.

That said, you also need to put a budget together if you’re heading to the North Shore to cheer on the black and gold.

A study from Pickwise looked into the average cost for a family of four heading to an NFL game.

The Steelers found themselves ranked 25th out of 32 with an average cost for families coming to $627.75.

Pickwise looked at the cost of tickets, hot dogs, beer, pop, a team hat at the merchandise store, and parking.

All that together got the Steelers ranked 25th.

The most expensive was the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium costing $732.36 for a family of four.

Now…hide your eyes, Steelers fans.

Pickwise found that the most affordable day at the stadium for a family of four is in Cincinnati.

A Bengals game has an average cost of $469.96 at Paycor Stadium.

