Baltimore leaders attend National Night Out events across city

By Barry Simms and Greg Ng

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Tuesday marks the 40th annual National Night Out across America, and Baltimore-area law enforcement agencies are participating.

National Night Out is intended to bring together law enforcement agencies, community organizations and residents to strengthen bonds between officers and the communities they serve. The initiative started in 1984.

This year marks a milestone as it is the fortieth anniversary of National Night Out, and in Baltimore’s Park Heights neighborhood, it was a celebration of collaboration in the fight against crime.

The festivities included music, dancing, and giveaways, like backpacks and books. The police department also got a donation of 20 bikes for the northern and northwest districts from Park Heights Renaissance and other groups.

“Residents are working together, and community groups like Safe Streets and We are Us. Businesses are working together. They’re a lot of people working,” Park Heights Renaissance CEO Yolanda Jiggets said.

Mayor Brandon Scott called this an event like no other. He praised partnerships involving city and law enforcement agencies along with community organizations.

“Our work will not stop. Yes, Baltimore is doubling down the national average in reducing homicides with a 25% reduction in homicides, but that’s not good enough for me. I want (50%). I told the police commissioner that yesterday. This is about the collective work to evolve our city into a safer place,” Scott said.

“It’s about people partnering with people. That’s what it’s about a commitment to community,” Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, said.

Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley visited several gatherings, including one in Brooklyn. A month ago, a block party at the Brooklyn Homes ended in tragedy as a mass shooting took the lives of two people.

“And to show the Brooklyn community we are not going anywhere. We are here to stay and give them the help they need. Continue to work hard to solve that crime and continue to keep Brooklyn safe and the rest of the city as well,” Worley said.

It seems many who attended the gatherings throughout Baltimore had a sense of connection. Shawn Williams, along with her two grandsons and nephew, said it was an enjoyable evening.

“I came out to have some fun, get the kids some things,” Williams said.

More than 150 people came to the Greater Bay-Brook Alliance National Night Out celebration, with many more at the other events across Baltimore.

Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police barracks will participate in events at multiple locations across the state.

Maryland Transit Administration police

The Maryland Transit Administration police will host events at two transit stations in Baltimore City: The Westport Light Rail Stop and Rogers Avenue Metro Subway Station.

Anne Arundel County police

The Anne Arundel County Police Department will hold events from 6-8 p.m. across the county as follows.

Northern District: 10th Avenue Park Eastern District: Kinder Farm Park Western District: Crofton High School Southern District: Chesapeake Christian Fellowship

Baltimore County police

Meanwhile it’s not just Baltimore City police working to bond with their community. Over in Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough and County Executive Johnny Olszewski hosted several National Night Out events to connect with the residents they serve.

“For me, it’s a known night it’s the same night every year where communities come out stake a claim this is our neighborhood this is our community and government comes to the table and says we’re in this struggle in this fight to keep our communities safe vibrant and thriving,” Olszewski said.

McCullough also spoke about the importance of events like these to show residents that they are valued by police.

“It’s one of those things where we don’t have to do it because we’ve always done it. We’re continuing our efforts. We’re continuously looking at ways to better our efforts, ways to reimagine community policing, and to double down on our efforts to make community policing even better in Baltimore County,” McCullough said.

Some of the scheduled events in Baltimore County include block parties, carnival games, school-supply drives, educational seminars and more.

Rise International Church is partnering with the Hawthorn community in Middle River for a National Night Out event from 6-8 p.m. at 2109 Eastern Boulevard.

Carroll County

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners invites residents to join them at National Night Out activities throughout the county.

Harford County sheriff

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office will host a National Night Out event from 5-8 p.m. at the Harford County Equestrian Center (608 N. Tollgate Road) with first responders, a K-9 demonstration, children’s activities and more.

Howard County police

Howard County police are participating from 6-9 p.m. at a National Night Out event featuring food trucks, music, children’s activities, games, giveaways and more. It takes place at Wilde Lake Middle School (10481 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia).

There will also be community parties across the county.

