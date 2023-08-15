Sheriff: Doctor reports man is grooming his daughter

By Web staff

GENESEE CO., Michigan (WNEM) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate sexual predators.

Sheriff Chris Swanson said a Genesee County doctor called investigators to report a man was grooming his teenage daughter.

The doctor noticed the man was fixated on the girl while in church in Oakland County in January, and again a couple of months later.

Swanson said when the man reached out to the girl on social media, investigators were notified right away. They learned the Wayne County man was on a tether.

“This is what I’m talking about. Predators have no boundaries. They will not stop,” Swanson said,

Swanson did not offer any additional information about this case.

