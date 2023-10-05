Horse killed, 18-year-old injured in Monroe County hit-and-run

By SARA POWERS

MONROE COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 18-year-old was injured and a horse was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, on North Telegraph Road near I-275 in Ash Township.

Deputies were dispatched to the area after receiving a report of a horse and its rider being struck by a vehicle. The vehicle had left the scene.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation revealed an 18-year-old Monroe County resident was riding the horse northbound on Telegraph Road when a white-colored Toyota struck the victim and the horse.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The horse died at the scene.

The Toyota likely sustained damage to the passenger front and side, and its right side view mirror was located at the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7560.

