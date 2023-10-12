Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Migrants captured near Boynton Inlet

By
Published 7:17 AM

By Malcolm Shields

Click here for updates on this story

    MANALAPAN, Florida (WPBF) — Law enforcement officials are working on an incident related to migrants landing in Palm Beach County.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said late Wednesday morning that multiple people have been detained, and there is a search for a few more people.

The migrants landed around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said it was dispatched to assist the town of Manalapan Police Department with the incident around 9:30 a.m. regarding the landing of migrants in the 1600 block of South Ocean Boulevard.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said nine immigrants were seen leaving the boat and seven people have been located.

The sheriff’s office noted it continues to search for two more people as it believes they are hiding nearby.

The U.S. Border Patrol is expected to take over the investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content