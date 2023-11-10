Married couple charged in death of pregnant Chickasha woman

Click here for updates on this story

CHICKASHA, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Nearly three years after a woman and her unborn baby were found dead in their Chickasha home, charges were filed against two people.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation didn’t say why their investigation took years, but OSBI did confirm the suspects are married.

Kenneth Johnson, 37, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. His wife, Katrina Johnson, 39, was charged with accessory to first-degree murder.

Ashley Cannon, 37, was found dead in her Chickasha home in November 2020. She was eight and a half months pregnant.

During the initial investigation, Chickasha police said Cannon’s two young children made the gruesome discovery and ran to the neighbor’s house for help.

“If you knew her, you knew love,” said Alisa Brown, Cannon’s sister, in a 2020 interview.

Days after Cannon’s murder, her sister and family pleaded for justice.

“Please. Please, I’m asking you with everything in my soul. I’ll give you everything I have just to bring him to justice,” Brown said.

OSBI said Kenneth is already in custody at the Lawton Correctional Facility on a previous charge. Katrina was arrested in Oklahoma City, and she will be extradited back to Grady County.

The couple’s next court date has not been set.

