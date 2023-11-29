Man accused of stealing 13 propane tanks charged with felonies

Click here for updates on this story

MCDOWELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man has been charged in the theft of multiple propane tanks earlier this month, McDowell County officials said.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged James William Effler, age 46, with Felony Breaking or Entering and Felony Larceny After Breaking or Entering for stealing 13 propane tanks.

Detectives said on Nov. 8, McDowell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to West Court #2 at 6080 US-221 South for a prior larceny of propane tanks.

After obtaining video footage of the incident, detectives identified and then located the vehicle seen in the footage. Further investigation led to Effler, officials said.

Effler was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

