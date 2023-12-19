Portland foot doctor accused of sexual abuse by patients, police looking for more victims

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — A local doctor is facing charges accused of sexual abuse involving two patients.

Authorities said they have reason to believe there may be more victims out there.

Disturbing allegations are being made against a Portland foot doctor.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said Dr. Brian Bowen is facing sex abuse charges involving two patients.

PPB’s sex crimes unit said the investigation began last September, when a woman reported that in May 2022, she had been “fondled during a podiatry exam” at Eastside Foot & Ankle located on Northeast 44th Avenue in the Hollywood neighborhood.

According to court documents, the same victim also alleged sexual abuse on another visit several weeks later in June.

A different woman reported that another alleged incident happened in January of this year.

People in the community said it’s shocking to hear what the doctor is being accused.

“Just to know something like that happened is very alarming,” Shirley, who lives nearby, said. “A doctor’s office should be a safe place, we shouldn’t have those things to worry about. I am going to be more cautious about where I go and probably do some background checks on the doctor.”

Authorities said after an extensive investigation spanning more than a year, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office presented the case to a grand jury.

Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted 49-year-old Brian M. Bowen, on four charges — sexual abuse in the second degree and three counts of sexual abuse in the third degree.

He was arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit court on Friday.

The DA’s office and Portland police are asking any other patients who may have had similar experiences with Bowen to come forward.

Officials said they are releasing his photo to assist identifying any additional victims, if there are any out there. Detectives said this is an ongoing investigation.

Bowen’s next court date is set for February 2nd.

We have reached out to his defense attorney for comment and haven’t heard back yet.

Anyone has information about crimes involving Bowen is urged to contact Detective Sean Harris via e-mail sean.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone 503-823-0838, and reference case number 22-236740.

