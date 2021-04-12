ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of April 12-16

Community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Oregon Department of Transportation Region 4 construction update for the week of April 12-16.

ODOT is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Crook County

U.S. 26: Ochoco Highway, Prineville Rails to Trails project ( MP 19.4-MP 19.7).

Contractor will perform miscellaneous cleanup activities.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26) Contractor will be performing bridge work for the new northbound alignment. Also, they will close the northbound passing lane from MP 154.5 - 153.5 to haul material to the new northbound alignment fill site. No delays to traffic are anticipated.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place-Romaine Village Way (Bend Parkway Repaving

Tuesday, April 13 – Thursday, April 15 – The contractor will be performing Stage 2 Phase 1 NB Closure: U.S. 97 Northbound will be closed from Exit 141 (Murphy Rd.) to Exit 139 (Reed Market Rd.). All NB traffic will be diverted onto U.S. 97 Business Route (3rd.St.) and will be detoured north to Reed Market Rd. where travelers will be able to regain access to U.S. 97 by way of U.S. 97 NB on-ramp at Reed Market Rd.

ALL CLOSURES AND WORK WILL OCCUR BETWEEN 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., except Friday through Saturday single lane closures.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93. Work is scheduled to start April 19, 2021.

Hood River County

I-84: Hood River Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, I-84 (MP 63.9-64.42)Crew will finish steel reinforcement and place deck concrete Thursday, 4/15. Flaggers will stop traffic on the eastbound I-84 milepost 63 on-ramp momentarily to allow construction vehicles access to work zone. Watch for crews working behind barriers and under the bridge deck. Traffic is two lanes westbound, and one lane eastbound. Speed reduction is in place at 50 m.p.h. throughout the work zone.

Jefferson County

and CTWS Reservation

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02-MP111.16). The contractor will perform excavation and earthwork activities. The highway will be reduced to one travel lane that will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Klamath County

OR39: Crest St. - Madison St., Klamath Falls, MP2.99-MP4.26) Survey, excavation, sidewalk, and signal work is scheduled during the day Monday through Friday. Expect minor delays.

Lake County

US395: Cogswell Creek and Crooked River culverts project, Freemont Highway (MP 130.40 & MP 152.26 and MP 230.58 & MP 152.45) No work expected this week.

US395 & OR140 (Lakeview) ADA Curb Ramps (MP 142.62-MP 144.06) No work expected this week.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S. 97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69) Material removal, access road creation and drilling are occurring throughout the project area. Flaggers are moving traffic through the work zone during the daytime, expect 20 minute delays. Blasting will occur at milepost 3.3 on Monday and Wednesday, with delays of 20 minutes or less.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197 (WA) milepost 0.57-OR milepost 0.61-I-84 (OR) milepost 100.6-102.2). Construction crews will be working overnight; expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. The majority of work will occur under the bridge and includes installation of scaffolding.

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19) All construction work is off of the roadway. Detour embankment is being finished, installation of the detour bridge is expected to be finished Wednesday, and paving will follow late next week. Expect possible delays of up to 20 minutes with flaggers as vehicles enter and exit the roadway.