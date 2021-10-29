Deschutes County weekly road construction update: Oct. 31-Nov. 6

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.

NE Negus Way and NE 17th St Improvement (Redmond Area) – Asphalt paving work will be occurring on NE Negus Way and NE Maple Avenue. Work will include asphalt pavement construction between NE Varnish Avenue and NE 9th Street. NE Negus Way is closed between NE Upas Avenue and NE Maple Avenue from October 18 to November 4. A designated detour route is in place via NE Maple Avenue, NW 6th Street and NE Canal Boulevard. Access for residents along NE Negus Way within the closure limits will be maintained during construction. Residents of nearby neighborhoods are encouraged to use the detour route. The Negus Transfer Station will also remain accessible during construction, however road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).



Asphalt paving work will be occurring on NE Negus Way and NE Maple Avenue. Work will include asphalt pavement construction between NE Varnish Avenue and NE 9th Street. NE Negus Way is closed between NE Upas Avenue and NE Maple Avenue from October 18 to November 4. A designated detour route is in place via NE Maple Avenue, NW 6th Street and NE Canal Boulevard. Access for residents along NE Negus Way within the closure limits will be maintained during construction. Residents of nearby neighborhoods are encouraged to use the detour route. The Negus Transfer Station will also remain accessible during construction, however road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays). Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US 20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Removal of pavement striping and pavement legend installation will be occurring. Rickard Road was open to traffic as of Sept. 30. Active construction work will continue on Rickard Road between Gosney Road and US 20. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

For more information, contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.