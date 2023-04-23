Boy and Cub Scouts collect ‘Scouting for Food’ donations at Redmond, La Pine grocery stores

Cash contributions also collected, given to Redmond, La Pine food banks

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Grocery shoppers in Redmond and La Pine on Saturday encountered Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts doing their "good turn" in the annual Scouting for Food collection drive, and many stopped to help them fulfill their mission.

Redmond BSA Scout Troop 27 and Cub Scout Pack 27 collected donations in front of Safeway and Grocery Outlet on Saturday.

They were taking part in a yearly food drive Scouts nationwide have participated in since 1988, part of their program that emphasis the motto: “Do a good turn daily.”

Community members could donate canned goods, shelf-stable items or monetary contributions.

In Redmond, Scouts collected over 550 pounds of food, which was delivered the same day to the Redmond Community Food Pantry. They also collected $264 in cash donations

Meanwhile, Bend Scout Troop 18 requested donations Saturday in front of the La Pine Grocery Outlet and delivered what they collected to that community's St. Vincent de Paul.

Scouting creates opportunities through programs and activities that allow youth ages 5 to 18 to try new things, provide service to others, build self-confidence and reinforce ethical standards.