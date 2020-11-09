ODOT Region 4 construction report: Week of Nov. 9-13

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 weekly construction report for the week of Nov. 9-13.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located witin ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Crook County

U.S. 26: Prineville Rails to Trails, Ochoco Highway, MP 19.4-MP19.7) Knife River will begin this project with the installation of temporary construction signage and survey work. No impacts to traffic are anticipated.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26) High Desert Aggregate and Paving will perform survey work and logging operations during the daytime in order to clear trees for the new northbound highway alignment. There may be periodic lane closures on U.S. 97 utilizing lane shifts or flaggers. One travel lane of Vandevert Road may be closured periodically using flaggers throughout the day. Delays of up to 20 minutes are possible.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93. Work is scheduled to start in April 2021.

Hood River County

Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, Columbia River Highway (MP 63.9-64.42 –

Nighttime ramp closures for Exits 63 and 64 on- and off- ramps, along with various lane closures both EB/WB, all lanes. Moving barrier, removing and placing striping to end Stage 2 construction.

Jefferson County

Willowdale - Madras (MP 75.14-M.P.91.58) High Desert Aggregate and Paving will be installing delineators and performing guard rail work during daytime hours throughout the work zone utilizing single lane closures controlled by flaggers and automated flaggers. Delays of up to 20 minutes are possible.

Hood River/Sherman counties

I-84 Hood River, I-84 Rufus & U.S. 97 Biggs Jct. VMS Project, Columbia River and Sherman highways (I-84 EB MP 63.04/ I-84 WB MP100.5 / U.S. 97 SB MP 0.06). No project work planned this week.

Klamath County

OR39: Klamath Falls /Lakeview Jct. (MP 0.12 – MP 6.28, Malin Highway) Guard rail and cleanup work is scheduled during the day Monday through Friday. Expect minor delays.

OR39: Crest St. – Madison St. Klamath Falls-Lakeview Highway MP 2.99-4.26) Survey and utility work is scheduled during the day Monday through Friday.

Lake County

U.S. 395: Cogswell Creek and Crooked River culverts project, Freemont Highway (MP 130.40 & MP 152.26 and MP 230.58 & MP 152.45) Shoulder and cleanup work is scheduled for Monday through Friday. Expect minor delays.

Sherman County

US 97: Spanish Hollow Creek & Trout Creek bridges project (M.P. 0.27 – M.P 6.98) Active work sites are between M.P. 2 and M.P. 7 on US97 during the week. Work is being performed below bridges and from off of the roadway. Shoulder closures may occur but no traffic impacts or delays are anticipated. Trucks will occasionally enter and leave from access points along shoulder.