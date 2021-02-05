Five C.O. arts organizations among 150 to receive state operating support grants

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Awards totaling $910,568 have been distributed to 150 Oregon arts organizations through the Oregon Arts Commission’s fiscal year 2021 Operating Support Program.

There are 12 more recipients than in fiscal year 2020 due to a growing number of eligible organizations.

Ranging from $2,828 to $ 22,888, the grant awards are available to nonprofit organizations with arts at the core of their mission and budgets over $150,000.

“We often hear that operating support is the most important type of award,” said Arts Commission Chair Anne Taylor. “Especially now, as arts organizations continue to suffer great losses due to the pandemic, these awards can help relieve a bit of the economic pressure.”

In 2019, organizations receiving Operating Support from the Arts Commission expended $213 million, employed 11,681 FTE and produced events and activities that were attended by close to 3.7 million people.

Organizations with budgets under $150,000 are eligible to apply to the Small Operating Program. This program funds an additional 97 arts organizations.

Fiscal year 2021 Operating Support Grants, sorted alphabetically by geographic region (see end of list for region and county key), were awarded to:

Central

BendFilm, Bend: $3,898

Sisters Folk Festival, Inc., Sisters: $5,368

Sunriver Music Festival, Sunriver: $3,335

The High Desert Museum, Bend: $14,180

Tower Theatre Foundation, Inc., Bend: $4,751

Greater Eastern – North

Arts Council of Pendleton, Pendleton: $8,858

Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts, Pendleton: $4,398

Oregon East Symphony, Pendleton: $3,000

Greater Eastern – South

Four Rivers Cultural Center, Ontario: $5,335

Portland Metro

45th Parallel, Portland: $3,024

Alberta Abbey Foundation, Portland: $3,504

All Classical Portland, Portland: $8,500

Artichoke Community Music, Portland: $3,930

Art In The Pearl, Portland: $3,024

Artists Repertory Theatre, Portland: $6,768

A-WOL Dance Collective, Inc., Clackamas: $3,503

Bag & Baggage Productions, Inc., Hillsboro: $4,430

BodyVox Inc. , Portland: $10,953

Bosco-Milligan Foundation, Portland: $3,728

Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Tigard: $7,510

Caldera, Portland: $9,697

Camp45 Contemporary, Portland: $4,460

Cappella Romana Inc., Portland: $6,478

Chamber Music Northwest , Portland: $10,581

Children's Healing Art Project, Portland: $3,000

Clackamas County Arts Alliance, Oregon City: $6,772

Clackamas Repertory Theatre, Oregon City: $3,000

CoHo Productions Ltd., Portland: $3,023

Corrib Theatre, Portland: $3,057

Curious Comedy Theater, Portland: $5,393

Disjecta Contemporary Art Center, Inc., Portland: $8,919

Echo Theater Company, Portland: $3,898

Ethos Inc., Portland: $4,841

Film Action Oregon dba Hollywood Theatre, Portland: $5,496

Friends of Chamber Music, Portland: $6,322

Hand2Mouth, Portland: $3,024

Imago the Theatre Mask Ensemble, Portland: $3,410

In a Landscape, Portland: $3,780

Independent Publishing Resource Center Inc., Portland: $5,938

Lakewood Theatre Company, Lake Oswego: $8,239

Literary Arts Inc., Portland: $11,203

Live Wire Radio, Portland: $7,052

MetroEast Community Media, Gresham: $9,072

Metropolitan Youth Symphony, Portland: $6,618

Miracle Theatre Group, Portland: $16,894

Music Workshop, Portland: $3,024

My Voice Music, Portland: $3,617

Northwest Children's Theater & School Inc., Portland: $7,441

Northwest Professional Dance Project, Portland: $7,255

Old Church Society, Inc., Portland: $4,488

Open Signal, Portland: $12,772

Oregon Ballet Theatre, Portland: $7,409

Oregon BRAVO Youth Orchestras, Portland: $6,044

Oregon Center for the Photographic Arts, Portland: $3,398

Oregon Children's Theatre Company, Portland: $11,980

Oregon Repertory Singers, Portland: $3,000

Oregon Symphony, Portland: $22,101

Outside the Frame, Portland: $3,780

Pacific Northwest College of Art, Portland: $6,672

Pacific Youth Choir, Portland: $5,363

Phame Academy, Portland: $5,824

Polaris Dance Company, Portland: $5,524

Portland Actors Conservatory, Portland: $3,728

Portland Art Museum, Portland: $22,371

Portland Baroque Orchestra, Portland: $7,758

Portland Center Stage at The Armory, Portland: $15,214

Portland Children's Museum, Portland: $10,044

Portland Columbia Symphony, Portland: $2,828

Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble, Portland: $3,355

Portland Gay Men's Chorus Inc., Portland: $5,488

Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Portland: $10,791

Portland Jazz Festival, Inc. dba PDX Jazz, Portland: $5,670

Portland Opera Association, Portland: $17,847

Portland Piano International, Portland: $4,293

Portland Playhouse, Portland: $7,375

Portland Symphonic Choir, Portland: $3,520

Portland Youth Philharmonic Association, Portland: $4,495

Profile Theatre Project, Portland: $4,398

Red Door Project, Portland: $4,670

Regional Arts & Culture Council, Portland: $22,099

Rock 'n' Roll Camp for Girls, Portland: $3,402

Stumptown Stages, Lake Oswego: $3,844

The Circus Project, Portland: $5,604

The Portland Ballet, Portland: $5,417

Third Angle New Music Ensemble, Inc., Portland: $3,607

Third Rail Repertory Theatre, Portland: $6,976

triangle productions, Portland: $5,005

Vibe of Portland: Portland: $3,057

Western Alliance of Arts Administrators Foundation, Portland: $4,101

White Bird, Portland: $7,416

Write Around Portland, Portland: $7,957

Young Audiences of Oregon Inc., Portland: $5,120

Young Musicians & Artists, Portland: $3,193

Youth Music Project, West Linn: $3,550

Mid-Valley

Chehalem Center Association, Newberg: $5,335

Children's Educational Theatre, Salem: $3,057

Hallie Ford Museum of Art, Salem : $5,656

Historic Elsinore Theatre Inc., Salem: $4,072

Oregon Symphony Association in Salem, Salem: $3,728

Pentacle Theatre Inc., Salem: $4,121

Salem Art Association, Salem: $9,539

Salem Multicultural Institute, Salem: $5,278

Willamette Art Center, Salem: $3,414

North Central

Columbia Arts, Hood River: $5,632

North Coast

Liberty Restoration Inc., Astoria: $3,719

Northeast

Crossroads Creative and Performing Arts Center Inc., Baker City: $3,020

Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council, La Grande: $3,000

Fishtrap Inc., Enterprise: $5,631

Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph: $3,000

South Central

PLAYA, Summer Lake: $4,913

Ross Ragland Theater, Klamath Falls: $9,749

South Coast

Artula Institute for Art and Environmental Education/Washed Ashore, Bandon: $3,000

Coos Art Museum, Coos Bay: $4,454

Umpqua Valley Arts Association, Roseburg: $5,183

South Valley/ Mid Coast

Ballet Fantastique, Eugene: $3,011

Chamber Music Amici, Eugene: $3,024

Corvallis Arts Center Inc., Corvallis: $5,467

Corvallis Youth Symphony Association, Corvallis: $3,211

Cottage Theatre, Cottage Grove: $3,000

Eugene Ballet, Eugene: $8,334

Eugene Concert Choir Inc., Eugene: $5,135

Eugene Opera, Eugene: $4,235

Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras, Eugene: $3,800

Eugene Symphony Association, Inc., Eugene: $14,409

Joint Forces Dance Company, Eugene: $4,289

Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, Eugene: $8,618

Lane Arts Council, Eugene: $10,767

Lincoln City Cultural Center, Inc, Lincoln City: $3,174

Maude I Kerns Art Center, Eugene: $3,728

Newport Symphony Orchestra, Newport: $3,000

Oregon Bach Festival, Eugene: $13,027

Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Newport: $9,628

Oregon Contemporary Theatre, Eugene: $3,769

Oregon Folklife Network, Eugene: $3,697

Oregon Mozart Players, Eugene: $3,280

Pacific International Choral Festivals, Eugene: $3,024

Shedd Institute for the Arts, The John G., Eugene: $9,868

Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, Otis: $5,292

The Very Little Theatre, Eugene: $2,904

Southern

Chamber Music Concerts, Ashland: $3,817

Collaborative Theatre Project Inc, Medford: $3,057

Grants Pass Museum of Art, Grants Pass: $2,824

Oregon Shakespeare Festival Association, Ashland: $22,888

Rogue Valley Art Association, Medford: $5,111

Rogue Valley Chorale Association, Medford: $3,000

Rogue World Music, Ashland: $3,024

Schneider Museum of Art, Ashland: $3,578

Southern Oregon Film Society, Ashland: $3,417

Southern Oregon Repertory Singers, Ashland: $3,000

Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon, Medford: $3,611

Region and county key:

Central (Jefferson, Deschutes and Crook Counties)

Greater Eastern North (Gilliam, Morrow, Umatilla, Wheeler and Grant Counties)

Greater Eastern South (Harney and Malheur)

Portland Metro (Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties)

Mid-Valley (Yamhill, Polk and Marion Counties)

North Central (Hood River, Wasco and Sherman Counties)

North Coast (Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook Counties)

Northeast (Wallowa, Union and Baker Counties)

South Central (Klamath and Lake Counties)

South Coast (Douglas, Coos and Curry Counties)

South Valley/Mid-Coast (Lincoln, Benton, Linn and Lane Counties)

Southern (Josephine and Jackson Counties)

The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities. In 2003, the Oregon legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission’s expertise in grantmaking, arts and cultural information and community cultural development.

The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust. More information about the Oregon Arts Commission is available online at: www.oregonartscommission.org.