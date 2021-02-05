Five C.O. arts organizations among 150 to receive state operating support grants
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Awards totaling $910,568 have been distributed to 150 Oregon arts organizations through the Oregon Arts Commission’s fiscal year 2021 Operating Support Program.
There are 12 more recipients than in fiscal year 2020 due to a growing number of eligible organizations.
Ranging from $2,828 to $ 22,888, the grant awards are available to nonprofit organizations with arts at the core of their mission and budgets over $150,000.
“We often hear that operating support is the most important type of award,” said Arts Commission Chair Anne Taylor. “Especially now, as arts organizations continue to suffer great losses due to the pandemic, these awards can help relieve a bit of the economic pressure.”
In 2019, organizations receiving Operating Support from the Arts Commission expended $213 million, employed 11,681 FTE and produced events and activities that were attended by close to 3.7 million people.
Organizations with budgets under $150,000 are eligible to apply to the Small Operating Program. This program funds an additional 97 arts organizations.
Fiscal year 2021 Operating Support Grants, sorted alphabetically by geographic region (see end of list for region and county key), were awarded to:
Central
BendFilm, Bend: $3,898
Sisters Folk Festival, Inc., Sisters: $5,368
Sunriver Music Festival, Sunriver: $3,335
The High Desert Museum, Bend: $14,180
Tower Theatre Foundation, Inc., Bend: $4,751
Greater Eastern – North
Arts Council of Pendleton, Pendleton: $8,858
Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts, Pendleton: $4,398
Oregon East Symphony, Pendleton: $3,000
Greater Eastern – South
Four Rivers Cultural Center, Ontario: $5,335
Portland Metro
45th Parallel, Portland: $3,024
Alberta Abbey Foundation, Portland: $3,504
All Classical Portland, Portland: $8,500
Artichoke Community Music, Portland: $3,930
Art In The Pearl, Portland: $3,024
Artists Repertory Theatre, Portland: $6,768
A-WOL Dance Collective, Inc., Clackamas: $3,503
Bag & Baggage Productions, Inc., Hillsboro: $4,430
BodyVox Inc. , Portland: $10,953
Bosco-Milligan Foundation, Portland: $3,728
Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Tigard: $7,510
Caldera, Portland: $9,697
Camp45 Contemporary, Portland: $4,460
Cappella Romana Inc., Portland: $6,478
Chamber Music Northwest , Portland: $10,581
Children's Healing Art Project, Portland: $3,000
Clackamas County Arts Alliance, Oregon City: $6,772
Clackamas Repertory Theatre, Oregon City: $3,000
CoHo Productions Ltd., Portland: $3,023
Corrib Theatre, Portland: $3,057
Curious Comedy Theater, Portland: $5,393
Disjecta Contemporary Art Center, Inc., Portland: $8,919
Echo Theater Company, Portland: $3,898
Ethos Inc., Portland: $4,841
Film Action Oregon dba Hollywood Theatre, Portland: $5,496
Friends of Chamber Music, Portland: $6,322
Hand2Mouth, Portland: $3,024
Imago the Theatre Mask Ensemble, Portland: $3,410
In a Landscape, Portland: $3,780
Independent Publishing Resource Center Inc., Portland: $5,938
Lakewood Theatre Company, Lake Oswego: $8,239
Literary Arts Inc., Portland: $11,203
Live Wire Radio, Portland: $7,052
MetroEast Community Media, Gresham: $9,072
Metropolitan Youth Symphony, Portland: $6,618
Miracle Theatre Group, Portland: $16,894
Music Workshop, Portland: $3,024
My Voice Music, Portland: $3,617
Northwest Children's Theater & School Inc., Portland: $7,441
Northwest Professional Dance Project, Portland: $7,255
Old Church Society, Inc., Portland: $4,488
Open Signal, Portland: $12,772
Oregon Ballet Theatre, Portland: $7,409
Oregon BRAVO Youth Orchestras, Portland: $6,044
Oregon Center for the Photographic Arts, Portland: $3,398
Oregon Children's Theatre Company, Portland: $11,980
Oregon Repertory Singers, Portland: $3,000
Oregon Symphony, Portland: $22,101
Outside the Frame, Portland: $3,780
Pacific Northwest College of Art, Portland: $6,672
Pacific Youth Choir, Portland: $5,363
Phame Academy, Portland: $5,824
Polaris Dance Company, Portland: $5,524
Portland Actors Conservatory, Portland: $3,728
Portland Art Museum, Portland: $22,371
Portland Baroque Orchestra, Portland: $7,758
Portland Center Stage at The Armory, Portland: $15,214
Portland Children's Museum, Portland: $10,044
Portland Columbia Symphony, Portland: $2,828
Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble, Portland: $3,355
Portland Gay Men's Chorus Inc., Portland: $5,488
Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Portland: $10,791
Portland Jazz Festival, Inc. dba PDX Jazz, Portland: $5,670
Portland Opera Association, Portland: $17,847
Portland Piano International, Portland: $4,293
Portland Playhouse, Portland: $7,375
Portland Symphonic Choir, Portland: $3,520
Portland Youth Philharmonic Association, Portland: $4,495
Profile Theatre Project, Portland: $4,398
Red Door Project, Portland: $4,670
Regional Arts & Culture Council, Portland: $22,099
Rock 'n' Roll Camp for Girls, Portland: $3,402
Stumptown Stages, Lake Oswego: $3,844
The Circus Project, Portland: $5,604
The Portland Ballet, Portland: $5,417
Third Angle New Music Ensemble, Inc., Portland: $3,607
Third Rail Repertory Theatre, Portland: $6,976
triangle productions, Portland: $5,005
Vibe of Portland: Portland: $3,057
Western Alliance of Arts Administrators Foundation, Portland: $4,101
White Bird, Portland: $7,416
Write Around Portland, Portland: $7,957
Young Audiences of Oregon Inc., Portland: $5,120
Young Musicians & Artists, Portland: $3,193
Youth Music Project, West Linn: $3,550
Mid-Valley
Chehalem Center Association, Newberg: $5,335
Children's Educational Theatre, Salem: $3,057
Hallie Ford Museum of Art, Salem : $5,656
Historic Elsinore Theatre Inc., Salem: $4,072
Oregon Symphony Association in Salem, Salem: $3,728
Pentacle Theatre Inc., Salem: $4,121
Salem Art Association, Salem: $9,539
Salem Multicultural Institute, Salem: $5,278
Willamette Art Center, Salem: $3,414
North Central
Columbia Arts, Hood River: $5,632
North Coast
Liberty Restoration Inc., Astoria: $3,719
Northeast
Crossroads Creative and Performing Arts Center Inc., Baker City: $3,020
Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council, La Grande: $3,000
Fishtrap Inc., Enterprise: $5,631
Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph: $3,000
South Central
PLAYA, Summer Lake: $4,913
Ross Ragland Theater, Klamath Falls: $9,749
South Coast
Artula Institute for Art and Environmental Education/Washed Ashore, Bandon: $3,000
Coos Art Museum, Coos Bay: $4,454
Umpqua Valley Arts Association, Roseburg: $5,183
South Valley/ Mid Coast
Ballet Fantastique, Eugene: $3,011
Chamber Music Amici, Eugene: $3,024
Corvallis Arts Center Inc., Corvallis: $5,467
Corvallis Youth Symphony Association, Corvallis: $3,211
Cottage Theatre, Cottage Grove: $3,000
Eugene Ballet, Eugene: $8,334
Eugene Concert Choir Inc., Eugene: $5,135
Eugene Opera, Eugene: $4,235
Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras, Eugene: $3,800
Eugene Symphony Association, Inc., Eugene: $14,409
Joint Forces Dance Company, Eugene: $4,289
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, Eugene: $8,618
Lane Arts Council, Eugene: $10,767
Lincoln City Cultural Center, Inc, Lincoln City: $3,174
Maude I Kerns Art Center, Eugene: $3,728
Newport Symphony Orchestra, Newport: $3,000
Oregon Bach Festival, Eugene: $13,027
Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Newport: $9,628
Oregon Contemporary Theatre, Eugene: $3,769
Oregon Folklife Network, Eugene: $3,697
Oregon Mozart Players, Eugene: $3,280
Pacific International Choral Festivals, Eugene: $3,024
Shedd Institute for the Arts, The John G., Eugene: $9,868
Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, Otis: $5,292
The Very Little Theatre, Eugene: $2,904
Southern
Chamber Music Concerts, Ashland: $3,817
Collaborative Theatre Project Inc, Medford: $3,057
Grants Pass Museum of Art, Grants Pass: $2,824
Oregon Shakespeare Festival Association, Ashland: $22,888
Rogue Valley Art Association, Medford: $5,111
Rogue Valley Chorale Association, Medford: $3,000
Rogue World Music, Ashland: $3,024
Schneider Museum of Art, Ashland: $3,578
Southern Oregon Film Society, Ashland: $3,417
Southern Oregon Repertory Singers, Ashland: $3,000
Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon, Medford: $3,611
Region and county key:
Central (Jefferson, Deschutes and Crook Counties)
Greater Eastern North (Gilliam, Morrow, Umatilla, Wheeler and Grant Counties)
Greater Eastern South (Harney and Malheur)
Portland Metro (Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties)
Mid-Valley (Yamhill, Polk and Marion Counties)
North Central (Hood River, Wasco and Sherman Counties)
North Coast (Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook Counties)
Northeast (Wallowa, Union and Baker Counties)
South Central (Klamath and Lake Counties)
South Coast (Douglas, Coos and Curry Counties)
South Valley/Mid-Coast (Lincoln, Benton, Linn and Lane Counties)
Southern (Josephine and Jackson Counties)
The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities. In 2003, the Oregon legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission’s expertise in grantmaking, arts and cultural information and community cultural development.
The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust. More information about the Oregon Arts Commission is available online at: www.oregonartscommission.org.
