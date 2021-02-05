Triple impact: Pacific Power matches Oregon Energy Fund donations 2-for-1

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Helping your neighbors and their families stay warm just got easier. Pacific Power will match every dollar you donate to the Oregon Energy Fund with $2 more.

"Recent studies have found that 61 percent of Oregonians who have lost income because of COVID-19 are struggling to pay for basic energy costs," said Brian Allbritton, executive director of the Oregon Energy Fund.

"During these unprecedented times, it's more important than ever that we lend a hand to the many people who are hurting. Support from Pacific Power and its customers allows us to continue providing urgent energy bill assistance to our neighbors across Oregon."

Last year, Pacific Power’s donations helped 500 households in need throughout Oregon including a total of 454 children, 230 seniors and 208 people with disabilities. This year, Pacific Power’s 2-for-1 match will contribute up to $144,000.

Pacific Power customers who receive their bills by mail will find it includes an Oregon Energy Fund contribution envelope in February. Customers who pay their bills electronically can send a check or enroll in the fixed donation program.

This program allows customers to donate any dollar amount, starting at $1 per month, which is then incorporated into their monthly bill. Fixed donations will also be matched 2-for-1 by Pacific Power. To enroll in the fixed donation program, call Pacific Power toll-free at 1-888-221-7070.

Donations may be tax-deductible and are forwarded directly to the Oregon Energy Fund, which verifies eligibility and allocates funds to those in need. All funds donated are used to assist families in need from the same county in which the donor resides.

Customers who need bill assistance themselves can talk with Pacific Power representatives who can help with payment plans that work for their individual needs and direct them to agencies that may be able to help. Pacific Power’s customer service number is 1-888-221-7070.

About Pacific Power

Pacific Power is headquartered in Portland and provides electric service to more than 770,000 customers in Oregon, Washington and California. It is part of PacifiCorp, one of the lowest-cost electricity producers in the United States, providing nearly 2 million customers with value for their energy dollar and safe, reliable electricity. For more information, visit pacificpower.net.

About Oregon Energy Fund

Oregon Energy Fund is Oregon’s leading energy assistance nonprofit. Since 1989, OEF has helped more than 300,000 people pay their monthly energy bills in times of financial crisis. Through the service of energy assistance, OEF's programs provide a basic need that prevents hunger, debt, illness, and homelessness, and gives our neighbors the support to lead healthy and productive lives.