Sunriver Resort giving away 100 stays to community heroes, seeking nominations

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over the last year, Oregonians across the state have made an indelible mark on their communities, with so many working selflessly to support and care for others.

To honor Oregon’s community heroes, Sunriver Resort is giving away 10 complimentary two-night stays every week for 10 weeks as part of its “For the Love” campaign.

“The past year has been difficult, and none have committed more during this challenging period than our frontline workers. We have such a profound appreciation for those who, at risk to their own personal well-being, have worked tirelessly for others,” said Tom O’Shea, managing director at Sunriver Resort.

“As a gesture of our heartfelt appreciation, we would like to offer our community heroes throughout the state of Oregon the opportunity for a well-deserved getaway to Sunriver Resort.”

Giving back to the community is a value that is upheld by Sunriver Resort associates through volunteerism efforts with local organizations, and through the resort’s partnership with Central Oregon nonprofits. Sunriver Resort proudly supports efforts that provide vulnerable children and families with basic needs, offer opportunities for learning and healing, and those that aid in the protection of natural resources.

Sunriver Resort is now accepting Oregon community hero nominations through its website. Winners will be selected weekly throughout the 10-week campaign to receive a two-night stay in a resort guestroom, valued at $250 per night. Stays must be redeemed within the year, and complete terms and conditions are available at www.sunriverresort.com.

Offering a relaxing respite with an abundance of outdoor activities, resort amenities and plenty of room to roam, Sunriver Resort has welcomed generations of families and friends year-round for adventure, exploration and the creation of treasured memories. Sunriver takes great pride in its cleanliness efforts, recently receiving GBAC STAR™ accreditation for its implementation of the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in its facilities.

For more information, visit www.sunriverresort.com.