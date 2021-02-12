Mid Oregon Credit Union is High Desert Museum’s 2021 Access Initiatives sponsor

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The High Desert Museum is proud to announce that Mid Oregon Credit Union is serving as the Museum’s 2021 Access Initiatives Sponsor.

The museum offers a variety of free and reduced-admission options to ensure our educational experiences are accessible to all. A new access program made possible by Mid Oregon Credit Union is Wonder Wednesdays, which began in early December.

In an effort to provide engaging activities for students, parents and/or caregivers visiting the Museum on Wednesdays with pre-kindergarten to 12th grade children who attend school in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Lake and Klamath counties receive a reduced admission price of $5 per person. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/wonder-wednesdays.

“We’re very grateful to our generous partners at Mid Oregon Credit Union,” says Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. “Their support is critical to the Museum’s goal that visitors from every walk of life can experience our exhibitions, wildlife and history.”

“The High Desert Museum is a priceless resource for our Central Oregon community,” comments Kyle Frick, Vice President of Marketing and Community Relations for Mid Oregon Credit Union. “Mid Oregon Credit Union values our decades-long relationship with the Museum and the opportunity to work together on programs that have impacted tens of thousands of individuals and families. We appreciate the Museum continuing to provide educational and cultural resource access through these challenging times!”

Museum and Me is another popular Museum access program. The after-hours time at the Museum is open to children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities. The event is held one evening per quarter and is free to individuals, friends and family. To learn more about Museum and Me, visit highdesertmuseum.org/museum-me.

Additional access programs include Museums for All, Discovery Passes, Little Wonders and Blue Star Museums. Also, the Museum admits mothers for free on Mother’s Day and fathers free on Father’s Day.

Learn about all the Museum’s access programs at highdesertmuseum.org/access-programs.

ABOUT THE MUSEUM:

THE HIGH DESERT MUSEUM opened in Bend, Oregon in 1982. It brings together wildlife, cultures, art, history and the natural world to convey the wonder of North America’s High Desert. The Museum uses indoor and outdoor exhibits, wildlife in natural habitats and living history demonstrations to help people discover and appreciate this diverse region. The Museum is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is a Smithsonian Affiliate, was a 2018 finalist for the National Medal for Museum and Library Services and was the 2019 recipient of the Western Museums Association’s Charles Redd Award for Exhibition Excellence. highdesertmuseum.org

ABOUT MID OREGON CREDIT UNION:

MID OREGON CREDIT UNION is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With over 38,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties, Mid Oregon partners with its members to meet their financial needs and help them achieve their dreams. For more information about Mid Oregon’s services and branch locations in Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville, La Pine and Sisters, please visit www.midoregon.com.