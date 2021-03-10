SNAP recipients’ emergency allotments available Thursday

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon has been approved to issue Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments for the month of March. These emergency allotments will be available on:

March 11 for current SNAP recipients

March 31 for new SNAP recipients after March 11

Emergency allotments raise each household’s regularly monthly SNAP allotment to the maximum allowable amount based on household size. Per the US Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), SNAP households already receiving the maximum allowable allotment based on household size are not eligible to receive the emergency allotment.

SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive these supplemental benefits as they will be issued directly on their EBT cards. Total benefits will be different based on each household's regular monthly allotment for the month of February.

More information about emergency allotments is available at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/Pages/About-SNAP.aspx.

Administered by ODHS, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Oregon, including many older adults and people with disabilities. Oregonians in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP, child care, cash assistance, and Medicaid. Learn more at https://govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits. For local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1 or reach out to the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) at 1-855-ORE-ADRC or 1-855-673-2372.