Oregon Region 4 construction update: Week of March 22-26

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 weekly construction update for the week of March 22-26:

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Crook County

U.S. 26: Ochoco Highway, Prineville Rails to Trails project ( MP 19.4-MP 19.7). Contractor will be constructing new concrete sidewalk, ramps and a concrete median on U.S. 26 during the daytime. Lane shifts are possible to accommodate work in the roadway. No delays to traffic are anticipated.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26) Contractor will be performing bridge work for the new northbound alignment. No impacts to traffic are anticipated.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place-Romaine Village Way (Bend Parkway Repaving (MP134.84-MP141.12)

On Friday evening, the contractor will switch to a single lane closure northbound from Reed Lane to Reed Market Rd. The closure will be in place from Friday at 8 p.m. until Sunday 12 p.m. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93. Work is scheduled to start in April 2021.

Hood River County

I-84: Hood River Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, I-84 (MP 63.9-64.42) Bridges are being pressure washed, strengthened with steel coating, and receiving hardware replacements. Forms are being made for future concrete work. Watch for crews working behind barriers and under the bridge deck. Traffic is two lanes westbound, and one lane eastbound. Speed reduction is in place at 50 mph throughout the work zone.

Jefferson County

and CTWS Reservation

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02-MP111.16). The contractor will perform excavation and earthwork activities. The highway will be reduced to one travel lane that will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Klamath County

OR39: Crest St. - Madison St., Klamath Falls, MP2.99-MP4.26) Survey, excavation, and signal work is scheduled during the daytime Monday through Friday. Expect minor delays.

Lake County

US395: Cogswell Creek and Crooked River culverts project, Freemont Highway (MP 130.40 & MP 152.26 and MP 230.58 & MP 152.45) No work expected this week.

US395 & OR140 (Lakeview) ADA Curb Ramps (MP 142.62-MP 144.06) No work expected this week.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S. 97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69) Material removal, work access, road creation and drilling are taking place throughout the project area. Flaggers are moving traffic through the work zone during the daytime, expect 20 min delays. At night, traffic will be routed through single lanes in each direction. Blasting will occur at milepost 3.3 on Monday, with delays of 20 minutes or less.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197 (WA) milepost 0.57-OR milepost 0.61-I-84 (OR) milepost 100.6-102.2). Construction crews will be working overnight, expect delays up to 20 minutes while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. Majority of work will occur under the bridge and includes installation of scaffolding. Watch for crews working on road shoulder for sign installation.

Nightly lane closures over bridge

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19). All construction work is off of the roadway. The detour embankment is being finished, and work has begun on the installation of the detour bridge. Possible delays of up to 20 minutes with flaggers as vehicles enter and exit roadway.