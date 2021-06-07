Fred Meyer sets Thursday hiring event for 2,000 associates

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fred Meyer announced Monday a Northwest hiring event will take place on Thursday, June 10. The goal of the event is to hire 2,000 associates supporting retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing, and logistics operations.

“Fred Meyer is one of the largest employers in the northwest and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be a cashier, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career,” said Sara Parker, director of human resources.

“To continue advancing our inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can feed their future, we are embracing greater collaboration, technology, and innovation to attract, identify, and develop talent to help us deliver on our business goals, focusing on uplifting and rewarding associate and customer experiences and being consistently in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”

As a leading employer, Fred Meyer offers resources, benefits, and training, to support and develop associates and make their lives easier including:

Wages & Benefits: Nationally, The Kroger Family of Companies provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive wages, health care, and retirement. In addition to an $800 million incremental investment in associate wages and training over the last three years – which has raised the organization’s average national wage to more than $15.50 per hour – in 2021, the organization plans to invest an additional $350 million more that it expects will increase the average associate wage to $16 per hour.

Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: Fred Meyer’s tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers a GED to PhD. Since inception, this program has benefitted 6,000 associates, with hourly associates making up 87% of those who have taken advantage of the offering so far.

Training & Development: Fred Meyer offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning platforms like Axonify as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

Health & Wellness: Fred Meyer continues to further support associates’ safety, health, and well-being by coaching managers to lead with compassion and empathy and through resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24/7 and offers free counseling sessions as well as BetterHelp, another mental wellness resource. The organization also encourages use of Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga, wellbeing, and sleep. Additionally, the organization is currently awarding a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully COVID-19 vaccinated as well as providing associates and customers the chance to participate in the organization’s $5 million #CommunityImmunity Giveaway.

Perks & Discounts: Fred Meyer provides flexible scheduling, an advance pay option through partner DailyPay, as well as discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel, and more.

“We are truly driven to be the best employer in the northwest and one of the best places to work, no matter your skillset, role, or ambitions,” continued Parker “In today’s highly competitive labor market, we know talent is selective and attracted to companies that are leading with a clear purpose, growing and improving every day, and committed to offering a diverse, inclusive, and engaging culture where they can thrive and excel.”

Hiring Event Details

Fred Meyer’s hiring event is open to all, including veterans, high school and college students, retirees, and people with physical and intellectual disabilities. To register for the hiring event, visit on The Kroger Family of Companies career site.