ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of June 7-11

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of June 7-11:

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26)The contractor will be performing earthwork activities and bridge work for the new northbound alignment. This week, the contractor will perform a rolling slow down to facilitate the blasting procedure for the new alignment. Traffic can expect minimal delays.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place-Romaine Village Way (Bend Parkway Repaving (MP134.84-MP141.12)

Monday night, June 7 - Wednesday night, June 9, the contractor will perform Stage 1 Phase 1 SB Closure: US97 Southbound will be closed From Exit 135A to Reed Market Exit 139. All SB traffic will be diverted onto U.S.97 Business route (3rd St.) and will be detoured south to Reed Market where travelers will be able to regain access to U.S. 97 by way of the U.S. 97 SB on-ramp at Reed Market.

Thursday night, June 10, the contractor will perform Stage 2 Phase 2 NB Closure: U.S. 97 Northbound will be closed from Exit 139 (Reed Market Rd.) to Exit 135B (Empire Ave.). All NB Traffic will be diverted onto U.S. 97 Business route (3rd. St.) and will be detoured north to Empire Ave. where travelers will be able to regain access to U.S. 97 by way of U.S. 97 NB on-ramp at Empire Ave.



ALL CLOSURES AND WORK WILL OCCUR BETWEEN 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

For more information, including detour maps, please visit the project website.

Hood River County

I-84: Hood River Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, I-84 (MP 63.9-64.42) Single lane and on/off ramp closures overnight for paving and striping work, Tues. night - Fri. morning (7 p.m.-7 a.m. nightly). During daytime hours all lanes will be open. Speed reduction is in place at 50 m.p.h. throughout the work zone.

For more information, please visit the project project website.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93.

Survey, roadway grinding and paving work is scheduled; work zone will be a seven-day, 24-hour flagging and pilot car operation. Expect 20-minute delays.

US395 & OR140 (Lakeview) ADA Curb Ramps (MP142.62-MP144.06) Demolition, excavation, and sidewalk work is scheduled. Minimal to no traffic delays are expected.

Jefferson County

and CTWS Reservation

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02-MP111.16). The contractor will perform excavation and earthwork activities. The highway will be reduced to one travel lane that will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Klamath County

OR39: Crest St. - Madison St., Klamath Falls, MP2.99-MP4.26) Cleanup work is scheduled during the day. Expect minor delays.

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP3.74-4.75) Survey and excavation work is scheduled to begin. Expect minor delays. Homedale is closed at the intersection of South Klamath Falls Highway and Homedale. Use signed detour route.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S. 97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69) Material removal, fence installation and drilling are occuring throughout the project area. Watch for rocks in roadway. Flaggers are moving traffic through the work zone during the daytime, expect 20 minute delays. Blasting will occur at milepost 3.2 Mon. - Thurs., with delays of 20 minutes or less.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. -197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2. Construction crews will be working overnight (Sun. - Thurs); expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. The majority of work will occur under the bridge and includes installation of scaffolding. Crews will also continue forming new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location.

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19) Drilling and pouring concrete for new bridge foundations will occur throughout the week. Traffic is routed to a single lane detour next to the existing bridge, and controlled by a traffic signal.