ODOT Region 4 construction report: Week of Dec. 6-10

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the ODOT Region 4 construction report for the week of Dec. 6-10.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Deschutes County

U.S. 20: Ward/Hamby Rd. Intersection Project (MP3.26-MP3.86)

ODOT will construct a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Ward/Hamby roads. The contractor will be working on the shoulder this week. No impact to traffic.

Construction of the Ward/Hamby roundabout on U.S. 20 east of Bend is now under way, though earthwork will likely begin in the spring.

U.S. 97: Road Weather Management project (MP143.68--MP164.17).

ODOT will install Road and Weather Information System (RWIS) speed sensors, travel time readers and changeable message signs. The contractor will be working on the shoulder this week. No impact to traffic.

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26)The contractor will be working on the U.S. 97 SB alignment installing the new SB wildlife undercrossing. The contractor has installed a detour lane shift to route traffic around the structure excavation. Traffic should use caution when traveling through the work and traffic pattern change. No delays to traffic are anticipated.

US97: Nels Anderson Place – Romaine Village Way (MP134.84 – MP141.12)Construct new ADA Ramps along the Parkway, repave all travel lanes and entrance/exit ramps of the parkway, and re-stripe the roadway after paving is complete. The contractor will be performing punch list clean up throughout the project area. No impacts to traffic.ALL CLOSURES AND WORK WILL OCCURE BETWEEN 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

U.S. 97 Redmond-Bend (MP124.4-MP133.51)ODOT will construct the following as part of the project: deceleration lanes at Quarry Avenue and 61st Street from U.S. 97 southbound, acceleration lane from 61st Street to U.S. 97 southbound to provide greater merge distance, median barrier installation south of the Tumalo Road Interchange, and a turnaround from U.S. 97 southbound to northbound, install reflective pavement markers added for improved lane separation, and remove rock outcropping removal near the edge of the roadway for improved visibility. The contractor will be working on the shoulder this week. No impact to traffic.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels – Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP18.99 – MP20.99)ODOT will construct the following: new pavement in the project limits, update sidewalks, bike lanes and ADA ramps. Update signals, storm water and drainage features, illumination devices, and ITS equipment. Update bus stop locations, install new signs, update crosswalks and install rapid flashing beacon crossings. This week the contractor will be excavating material for the new drainage features in between the hard barrier from Mervin Sampels to River Mall Rd. The hard barrier will close the fast lane in the north/south direction including the middle turn lanes. The lane closure will be in place on 3rd St. (US20/US97 Business route) until March 1, 2022. The contractor will work inside the barrier installing new drainage features.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93). Clean-up work is scheduled between MP 35-47. Expect minor delays.

Warm Springs Safety Corridor

Jefferson County

and CTWS Reservation

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02-MP111.16) .

The contractor will be performing punch list clean up throughout the project area. No impacts to traffic.

Klamath County

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP3.74-4.75) Traffic change. The roundabout is open. Paving and rock work is scheduled on Brett Way. Expect minor delays at the intersection of Homedale Road and Airway Drive.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. -197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

Bridge construction is occurring, requiring full closure of The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge between Washington and Oregon from 8 p.m. on Thursdays – 6 a.m. on Mondays. Use an alternate route. The established, signed detour route is via I-84, US97 at Biggs Jct. and SR14 to the east. Full bridge closures will occur every weekend between September 9, 2021 and May 23, 2022, except for the weekends of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years. Crews will continue bridge deck replacement and continue forming new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location.

Wasco County/CTWS Reservation

US26: Clear Lake Road – NW Dogwood Lane, Warm Springs Highway, (MP 66.43-112.91).

No project construction work this week.

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19)

No project construction this week.