100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon donate nearly $18,000 to 3 nonprofits

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --Through the collective efforts of members of 100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon, $17,790 was donated to three nominated area nonprofits that serve the tri-county area.

Thanks to more than150 members, funds were collected for Central Oregon Veterans Outreach (COVO), $7,280; Family Access Network (FAN), $5,160; and Heart of Oregon Corps, $5,530. Members were asked to donate to their charity of choice for the last quarter of the year.

Because of restrictions on in-person gatherings, 100+ WWCCO have changed their process of choosing the nonprofit organization to be recipients of funds. Collective donations are given to three randomly drawn, nominated nonprofits from members. Members then donate $100 to one or all three of the organizations that submit a video or story about how the funds will benefit the people it serves.

Linda Orcelletto, co-leader, along with Kristin Betschart, said, “each and every member of 100+ WWCCO should be extremely proud to know that their donation is contributing to making C.O. a better place to live, work and play.”

Central Oregon Veterans Outreach (COVO) mission is to help the Veterans Administration (VA) reach its target of ending homelessness among veterans. The organization used the donations to assist with building and furnishing the 15 cabins at the new C.O. Veterans Village in NE Bend (now open).

Family Access Network (FAN) will use the funds raised to continue to offer hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with FAN Advocates to provide crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life.

Heart of Oregon Corps has provided job and soft skills training, education, and leadership development to youth ages 16-24 for more than 20 years. The donations will fund a portion of a new program staff position that will connect graduates with potential employers.

100+Women Who Care of Central Oregon has raised nearly $600,000 for local non-profits since its inception in 2014. To learn more about this amazing organization that has grown to be one of the largest chapters in the world, visit 100wwcco.com.