Looking for last-minute gifts? Oregon Lottery says: Please gift responsibly

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As part of the Gift Responsibly campaign this holiday season, the Oregon Lottery and lotteries worldwide are partnering with the National Council on Problem Gambling and the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at Canada’s McGill University to promote giving lottery tickets responsibly.

“No matter the time of year, the Oregon Lottery reminds everyone that you must be at least 18 years old to play Lottery games,” said Oregon Lottery Senior Marketing Product Manager Stacy Shaw, who also serves as a board member of the Oregon Council on Problem Gambling.

“Each holiday season, Oregon Lottery ticket sales experience a spike as people buy tickets as stocking stuffers, gift tags and easy-to-give gifts. This year, we’ve integrated images and messages to remind our players that Oregon Lottery games are only for grown-ups.”

“We commend the Oregon Lottery for their comprehensive messaging approach to the Gift Responsibly campaign,” said NCPG Executive Director Keith Whyte. “They have gone beyond simply educating the public about the potential harmful effects of adults giving lottery tickets to children.”

Oregon Lottery proceeds provide funding for free, confidential, and effective problem gambling treatment programs statewide. Since 1992, over $111 million in Lottery dollars has been directed to fund problem gambling treatment and awareness in Oregon.