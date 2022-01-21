ODFW announces 2023 annual wildlife art contest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Artists are invited to compete in one, two or all three of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's 2023 stamp art competitions.

The winning artist in each contest receives a $2,000 award and winning artwork is used to produce collector's stamps and other promotional items with sale proceeds benefitting Oregon's fish, wildlife and their habitats. For more information on contest rules and to order stamps and art prints, visit: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/stamp_contest/index.asp

Habitat Conservation Stamp

Art entries must feature an eligible species from the Oregon Conservation Strategy in its natural habitat. See contest rules and entry form for a list of eligible species.

Waterfowl Stamp Contest

Art entries must feature the greater scaup in its natural habitat setting: More information on the contest rules and entry form.

Upland Game Bird Stamp Contest

All entries must feature the mountain quail in its natural habitat setting. See contest rules and entry form for more information.

Entries will be accepted between August 26 and up to 5 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife headquarters, 4034 Fairview Industrial Dr., SE, Salem, OR 97302.

Entries can be mailed or hand delivered. Artists, please see the final page on contest rules for packaging tips.

A panel will judge artwork based on artistic composition, anatomical accuracy of the species and general appeal.

Collector's stamps, art prints and other promotional materials are produced from first-place artwork. Proceeds from product sales are used for habitat improvement, research surveys and conservation projects.

Interested artists are encouraged to visit ODFW's stamp art competition webpage for more information on the contests and to view entries from previous years.

2022 Art Contest Winners (imagery available):

Habitat Conservation, Long-billed Curlew by Kathy Peckham

Waterfowl, Northern Shoveler by Buck Spencer

Upland Game Bird, Chukar by Debra Otterstein