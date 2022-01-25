FEMA seeks teen leaders for National Youth Preparedness Council

WASHINGTON – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is accepting applications for the National Youth Preparedness Council.

This program brings teens together from across the country who are interested and engaged in community preparedness.

Council members are selected based on their dedication to public service, their efforts in making a difference in their communities and their potential to expand their impact as national leaders for emergency preparedness. Students in grades eight through 11 are eligible to apply.

“The Youth Preparedness Council is our nation’s next generation of emergency managers,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “This is an exciting opportunity for youth leaders to join a diverse group of like-minded peers. Together, members will find new and creative ways to make preparing for disasters easier and more accessible for children, teens and families in their own communities.”

During their one-year term on the virtual council, members will collaborate with each other to develop projects that promote preparedness on a local and national scale. Members will also participate in the annual council summit in July and engage with top leaders within FEMA, the federal government and national non-profit organizations.

Youth interested in applying to the council must submit a completed application form and provide two letters of recommendation and parent or guardian consent. All applications and supporting materials must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m., March 6, 2022. New council members will be announced in June.

To access the application materials, read about the current council members and learn more about the Youth Preparedness Council, visit.