Oregon WinterFest releases designs of ‘Desert Storm’ Rail Jam, ‘largest in North America’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest released designs Wednesday of its 2022 10 Barrel Brewing “Desert Storm” Rail Jam, which is set to be the largest off-mountain terrain park ever built in North America.



The rail jam will take place during Oregon WinterFest at the Deschutes County Expo Center, Feb. 18-20.



“We’ve never seen anything created on flat ground that comes close to the scope of this year’s terrain park,” said Rail Jam builder Pete Alport. “Most skiers and riders will never have experienced this level of intensity at an off-mountain terrain park before. You’re going to see some wild action.”



The terrain park will consist of three towers each ranging in height from 18-20 feet tall, allowing participants to gain maximum momentum before facing rails, an ollie bar and a pump track with more than a dozen moguls. It will take 17 days to build the park and about 65 dump trucks of snow hauled in from Hoodoo Ski Resort.



Because of the level of skill involved, all skiers and riders interested in participating must register online at oregonwinterfest.com/rail-jam and submit a video resume to be granted permission to enter a series of contests held over the course of the weekend. A $20 entry fee is required.



The top riders will be awarded prizes, including a $500 first place finish, $250 second place finish and $100 third place finish. Read more about the contests and prizes online.



The terrain park is just one of the exceptional offerings that make Oregon WinterFest the most spectacular winter celebration in the Pacific Northwest. Other highlights include iconic musical acts Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Quiet Riot on the main stage inside the Deschutes Expo Center arena, and regional, rootsy and bluegrass favorites such as Blackstrap Bluegrass on the outdoor Sparks Stages.



Families will enjoy ice carving and fire pit sculptures, the Lonza Science Festival hosted by OMSI, and interactions with the Wintry Wizard who will roam the land entertaining crowds. Guests are invited to explore the Fine Arts & Crafts Pavilion featuring artisans from around the west, visit the Wonderland Marketplace featuring more than 100 vendors, and taste a wide variety of cuisines from more than a dozen delicious food purveyors located throughout the fairgrounds.



All of this and more available with the purchase of Oregon WinterFest tickets at oregonwinterfest.com.