Bend Pickleball Club to host NW tournament in July

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Pickleball Club announced Monday that the third annual Pacific Northwest Classic, sponsored by Beaver Coach Sales, will be held at Pine Nursery Park in Bend from July 27-31.

The Pacific Northwest Classic is a highly anticipated annual event, with players coming from around the country to spend time in Central Oregon and compete for a cash purse on what are regarded as the region’s best dedicated outdoor pickleball courts.

According to PNC Co-Director Christie Gestvang, “Even with the restrictions and concerns surrounding COVID-19 last year, PNC hosted nearly 700 players, including highly ranked national pros. We expect an even greater turnout for this year’s tournament and are so excited to welcome players of all ranks and ages.” The Pacific Northwest Classic is open to players ages 10 and up, and registration information can be found at www.bit.ly/3Kfip6m

Businesses are also getting in on the action by sponsoring the five-day tournament. This is Beaver Coach Sales’ second year as the event’s title sponsor, and other sponsors include Pickleball Zone, Widgi Creek Pickleball, Selkirk, Jigsaw Health, and Humana.

PNC Co-Director Kirk Foster says, “We are fortunate to have so many sponsors return year after year, and we look forward to adding even more local and national supporters to the mix. Several sponsorship opportunities are available, which makes supporting this fantastic local event accessible for businesses of all sizes.”

In addition to offsetting PNC tournament costs, sponsorships help to fund Bend Pickleball Club’s community outreach programs, which include delivering pickleball curriculum in tandem with local schools’ physical education instruction.

For sponsorship information, or to learn more about Pacific Northwest Classic, please contact info@bendpickleballclub.com or visit www.bendpickleballclub.com/pnw2020/.

About Bend Pickleball Club

Founded in 2011, Bend Pickleball Club exists to promote a love of the sport and a passion for seeing it grow and thrive in one of the most beautiful and active regions in the country. With a membership of over 900 and growing, the mission of the nonprofit club is to facilitate the growth of pickleball in Central Oregon for the enjoyment, health and social engagement of all players by offering organized recreational and competitive play, ensuring opportunities for the continued development of all players in a collegial and sportsmanlike environment and working to expand facilities as needed. For more information, please visit www.bendpickleballclub.com