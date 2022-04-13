Volunteers in Medicine receives grant from American Academy of Family Physicians

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades is excited to share it was awarded $9,913 by the American Academy of Family Physicians Foundation to help contribute to the success of the clinic and the health of our community.

“It’s awards like this that allow VIM’s providers to deliver the high-level of care that our patients receive here,” said Dr. John Letovsky, VIM medical director.

VIMCC will use this award to purchase medical supplies such as exam room equipment, medical instruments, and laboratory equipment all of which are necessary for VIM to provide the lifesaving care it provides to over 1,100 patients each year.

About American Academy of Family Physicians Foundation

The AAFP Foundation advances family medicine through philanthropy, using humanitarian, educational, and scientific programming to improve health. At the core of it all, our AAFP Foundation focuses on improving the health of all people. And together, we can make a positive impact by supporting the family medicine specialty and its future.

The AAFP Foundation was established in 1958, to support research on the medical and economic aspects of general practice. Each decade, the Foundation has seen tremendous generosity, change and growth from supporters like you that will continue to help our efforts thrive.

About Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades (VIM) is a nonprofit clinic in Bend that provides free medical care to low-income, uninsured adults from working families in Central Oregon. Our mission is “to improve the health and wellness of the medically uninsured or critically underserved through the engagement of professionals, community partners, and dedicated volunteers.” VIM is the only clinic in Central Oregon that cares for the uninsured without charge. Patients receive primary and specialty medical care, medications, mental health care, surgery, physical therapy, lab work, medical tests, and education programs. All care is provided through medical and support volunteers. www.vim-cascades.org