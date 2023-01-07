Restorative Justice & Equity Group, The Father’s Group to host first joint Martin Luther King Jr. event

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - The Restorative Justice & Equity Group and the Father’s Group are excited to invite you to join us in a participatory event to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The event will be on MLK Day, Monday, Jan. 16, from noon to 4PM at the Latino Community Association’s Community Room - 2680 NE Twin Knolls Drive in Bend.

The day’s events will include the following:

● Video clips featuring the speeches of Dr. King;

● A community panel to discuss Dr. King’s legacy with a Q & A session;

● A wall poster for folks to contribute their thoughts on “What is the dream for Central Oregon?”

● An opportunity to draw a Dream square for a quilt;

● A community Circle using Restorative Justice Practices to discuss the legacy of Dr. King, and how we can carry forward the legacy here in Bend;

● A reading corner for children with read aloud books;

● Food and beverages;

● And more!

An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his

individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity. ~ Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.