Pacific Power makes 5 C.O. grants for community enhancement, livability and the environment

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Every day, organizations across Central Oregon are putting their hearts into projects and programs to nurture our local communities and care for the environment. These efforts weave together to create a stronger, more resilient future for the region.

The Pacific Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, is donating more than $164,000 in new grant funding across the three states it serves to support organizations committed to community enhancement and environmental respect.

From improving access to affordable housing and workforce training to restoring watersheds and caring for neighborhood trees that bring environmental benefits to urban areas, this round of grants will underwrite a wide range of efforts that meet critical needs and improve local livability.

“We are inspired by these organizations, in towns large and small, that are working hard to lift up people in their communities and take care of the environment,” said Matt Chancellor, Pacific Power regional business manager. “It is an honor to support this indispensable work, while helping to boost the growth and vitality of the communities we serve.”

This round of grants, focused on community enhancement and environmental respect, is one of the four grant cycles offered by the foundation annually.

The following five grants totaling $17,500 were given to Central Oregon organizations:

350Deschutes to help promote green job opportunities in the skilled trades field to underserved students and families.

The Environmental Center to support the Garden for Every School Program that improves science education resources, student nutrition and environmental literacy outcomes.

City Club of Central Oregon for The Civility Project that facilitates discussions on difficult topics including race, gender, sexuality, the environment, rural/urban divide and health.

Envision Bend to support a 16-month community visioning project, including whole-community conversations and an action plan for the path forward.

Kindred Connections of J Bar J Youth Services to create a safe, temporary housing space for at-risk children of families in crisis.

