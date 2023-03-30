April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month; Saving Grace offers ways you can support survivors, raise awareness

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sexual harassment, assault and abuse can happen anywhere, at any time. During the month of April, Saving Grace is highlighting the reality of sexual assault to raise awareness and support survivors throughout Central Oregon.

What is Sexual Assault?

A sexual assault includes any kind of unwanted sexual contact – contact that is physical, verbal, or even gestures – that is done without the willing, able consent of both parties. Sexual assault is a broad term that encompasses everything from unwanted sexual advances (sexual harassment), on one end of the continuum, to sexual touching and includes both attempted and completed rape on the other end of the continuum.

How can we support someone who has been a victim of sexual assault?

For victims of sexual assault, there is no kind of sexual violence that is easier to deal with than another. All are shocking, hurtful, and life changing. Whether the victim was attacked by a stranger or manipulated by a trusted family member, or whether what happened to them would be seen as rape or sexual harassment, they suffer pain. We believe sexual assault survivors deserve to be believed, to have their feelings validated, and to know that they are never to blame for another’s actions. The victim is never responsible for the assault.

What can you do:

Be a caring and consistent adult in the life of a child

Talk to loved ones about violence and oppression

Create a culture of consent in your home

Use social media to raise awareness among your peers

Reach out to Saving Grace to learn how you can help or visit Saving-Grace.org to learn more about how to support survivors

Listen to and validate a survivor of trauma

Please join Saving Grace this April at one of our events, all are free and open to the public. *RSVP to hold your space please visit https://saving-grace.org/awareness-month-activities

Write to Heal Workshop with Irene Cooper / April 12 th 5-7pm at COCC

Workshop with Irene Cooper / April 12 5-7pm at COCC *Traumatic Brain Injury Lecture by national expert Dr. Eve Valera / April 13th 8:30a-12p

Lecture by national expert Dr. Eve Valera / April 13th 8:30a-12p *Grading on a Curve Book Reading by Author by Andrea Wickberg / April 15 th 5-7pm at Dudley’s Bookshop 135 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend, OR 97703

Book Reading by Author by Andrea Wickberg / April 15 5-7pm at Dudley’s Bookshop 135 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend, OR 97703 Take Back the Night Walk / April 27th 6pm COCC

Note: All COCC activities will be held at Willie Hall (Coats Campus Center 201) 2600 NW College Way, Bend, OR 97703

Saving Grace has been serving Central Oregon since 1977 with offices in Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville and La Pine.

24 Hour Helpline: 541-389-7021

www.saving-grace.org