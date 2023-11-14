Trish Smith and family named grand marshals of 2023 Bend Christmas Parade

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Christmas Parade Committee is pleased to announce the 2023 Grand Marshals for the Dec. 2 parade will be Trish Smith and her family, as they honor the legacy of Bill Smith and the countless contributions that Bill and Trish and their family have made to the city of Bend and Central Oregon in general.

Bill passed away in 2022. Bill and Trish were married 52 years. Their family consists of their daughter Marney, son Matt, son-in-law Scott, daughter-in-law Dara and six grandchildren.

In 1993, Bill and six other investors bought 270 acres of abandoned mill property that eventually became the Old Mill District and Hayden Homes Amphitheater. The mixed-use development has become emblematic of Bend’s evolving economy over the past 30 years as it moved from timber and the wood industries to recreation and tourism.

While the Old Mill District became William Smith Properties’ most visible project, Bill ensured his company was built upon an entirely diverse portfolio. Today WSPI, managed by his team of more than 20 employees, has ongoing development and management projects in the Tri-Cities, Washington area; multiple office complexes in Bend; a development partnership with Central Oregon Community College; and manages and operates two historic cattle ranches in Central and Eastern Oregon.

Throughout his lifetime Bill served on a number of boards, including Crown Pacific, Deschutes Land Trust, Deschutes River Conservancy, Endeavor Capital, Les Schwab Tires, Oregon Wildlife Heritage Foundation, the Oregon Water Trust, the Oregon Chapter of The Nature Conservancy, and Nosler. He and Trish also championed Oregon Public Broadcasting, Central Oregon Community College, Oregon State University Cascades Campus, OWEB, the Oregon Community Foundation, and St. Charles.

Trish has been deeply involved with the Oregon Community Foundation, where she sits on six committees. The foundation holds a $1.8 billion endowment, composed of about 2,000 charitable funds created by Oregon individuals and families, including the Smiths. It is among the top ten wealthiest and most generous statewide community foundations in America. OCF awards more than $100 million in grants and scholarships to Oregon nonprofits, and local recipients have included the Tower Theatre, High Desert Museum, Boys and Girls Clubs of Bend, Bethlehem Inn, KIDS Center and the La Pine Community Center.

“It’s ‘Oregon for good,’” Trish says.

This year's Parade is one small way to acknowledge and thank Trish and her family for all the good they have done for Oregon.