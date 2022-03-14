The Rolling Stones announce new ‘Sixty’ tour

By Marianne Garvey

The Rolling Stones are still rocking hard.

The legendary group announced a European tour, called “Sixty,” which will hit Madrid (Spain), Munich (Germany), Liverpool (UK), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Bern (Switzerland), Milan (Italy), London (UK), Brussels (Belgium), Vienna (Austria), Lyon (France), Paris (France), Gelsenkirchen (Germany) and Stockholm (Sweden).

They will perform fourteen shows in all this summer, starting June 1. They are calling it “Sixty” in celebration of their 60th anniversary together.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will also make their long-awaited return to the UK. The group will perform at Liverpool FC – Anfield, the first ever stadium show in this city by the Stones. There will also be two shows in London’s Hyde Park. Following the death of drummer Charlie Watts, the group will be joined by Steve Jordan on drums.

The set list for the shows includes “Gimme Shelter’,” “Paint It Black,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Tumbling Dice” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Start Me Up” and many more hits.

This latest tour follows The Rolling Stones “No Filter” tour across the United States in 2021.

