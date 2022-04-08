Ezra Miller arrest fallout: Fans are calling to replace the star in film version of ‘The Flash’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Following the recent arrest of Ezra Miller after an incident at a bar in Hawaii, fans on social media are lobbying to get the actor replaced in the forthcoming DC film “The Flash.”

Miller, who prefers to be identified by the pronouns they/them, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment last month in Hilo, Hawaii.

They are set to star in the film adaptation of the superhero tale, which is also a popular TV series. The movie is slated for a June 2023 release.

There’s been chatter online that Grant Gustin, who stars in the television version of “The Flash,” should take over the role from Miller.

“Probably a good time to mention this, Grant Gustin would’ve been a much better DCEU Flash,” one person tweeted, referencing the DC Extended Universe franchise.

Gustin has portrayed Barry Allen / The Flash since the CW series premiered in 2014.

Miller also stars in the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”

CNN has reached out to reps for Miller and Gustin for comment.

