Kendrick Lamar reveals highly anticipated new album will drop in May

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has announced his return, revealing the date of his long-awaited fifth album.

Almost eight months after announcing his departure from his longtime label Top Dawg Entertainment, the Pulitzer-Prize winning artist revealed his next album, called “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” will be released on May 13.

Lamar kept the announcement vague — initially sharing the news on Twitter in response to a tweet reading “Kendrick Lamar is officially retired.”

In August, Lamar announced his plans to leave TDE, under which all of his previous albums have been released. This will be his last album under the label, he said at the time.

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling,” he wrote.

Lamar’s last album was 2017’s “DAMN,” a hugely successful album that went triple platinum and received a Pulitzer Prize — the first rap album to win the coveted award.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.