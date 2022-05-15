Jason Momoa apologizes after taking photos in the Sistine Chapel



CNN

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa took to Instagram to apologize for taking photos in the Sistine Chapel — by posting a sweaty, shirtless workout video.

Momoa, 42, is currently in Rome shooting “Fast X”, the 10th installment in the “Fast & Furious” film saga. The actor posted snaps of himself below the famous Michelangelo paintings that adorn the walls and ceilings of the chapel on May 9. In the caption, he wrote, “I LOVE YOU ITALY what a beautiful start to our day off enjoying ROMA.”

But disgruntled fans quickly pointed out in the comments that visitors are typically forbidden from taking photos or videos in the chapel, which is located in Vatican City.

On Saturday, Momoa posted another video in which he addressed the controversy — after a brief moment of working out.

“It’s my last day in Rome, and I just love you and Italy,” he said after setting down the dumbbells. “If you ever thought I disrespected your culture, that wasn’t my intention.”

He mentioned that he had previously visited the Vatican and the Sistine Chapel when he was 19 or 20. For the current trip, he provided a “donation” so that his friends and crew members from the film could join him on their days off from shooting “Fast X.”

“I found people really wanted to take photos with me,” he said. “I was very respectful and I asked for permission for what I thought would be okay. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture. So if I did, I apologize.”

“I definitely paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church,” he added.

The apology video had reached almost 3 million views as of Sunday morning.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.