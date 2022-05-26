‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ turns children’s classic into horror

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

This isn’t your childhood Winnie the Pooh.

Horror fans are buzzing about an apparent forthcoming film which looks to take the children’s story and makes it way more scary.

There are scant details about the film, with a tagline of “A horror retelling of the famous legend of Winnie the Pooh,” according to its IMDB page.

The film is written and directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield.

Photos on the site, which include what appears to be a menacing version of Piglet, were enough to get people interested.

The cast includes Amber Doig-Thorne, Danielle Scott and Maria Taylor.

