Bad Bunny leads American Music Award nominations
By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
Good news for Bad Bunny.
The Puerto Rican performer is the most-nominated artists for the 2022 American Music Awards, earning eight nominations, among them his first-ever for artist of the year. The show — which is produced by dick clark productions and ABC — pointed out in a release on Thursday that Bad Bunny would tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year if he ended up winning in all his nominated categories.
Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift each earned six nominations, while Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd came in with five a piece.
First-time nominees included Jack Hawlow, Latto and BLACKPINK. And elsewhere, Elton John made history for what the show called being “the longest-recognized artists” in the show’s history. His first nominations was in 1974.
The show also boasted about the addition of a new category dedicated to the K-Pop genre, favorite K-Pop artist.
The American Music Awards will air Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Check out some of the key categories below.
Artist of the year
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New artists of the year
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
Collaboration of the year
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t
Talk About Bruno”
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow. “Industry Baby”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Favorite Male Pop Artists
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Favorite female pop artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Favorite pop duo or group
BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Favorite pop album
Adele, “30”
Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Beyoncé, “Renaissance”
Harry Styles, “Harry’s House”
Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”
Favorite country artist
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
Favorite female country artist
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Favorite male hip-hop artist
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Favorite female hip-hop artist
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Favorite male R&B artist
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Favorite female R&B artist
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Favorite male Latin artist
Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite female Latin artist
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Favorite K-pop artist
BLACKPINK
BTS
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE
