Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome second child

Heidi Montag Pratt and husband Spencer Pratt have welcomed their second child.

“The Hills” couple introduced their new baby boy on Thursday, with Montag posting to Snapchat from the hospital. She shared that he was born at 11:31 a.m., weighing 7 lbs. and 9 oz., but did not reveal a name.

Earlier, Montag had posted herself doing breathing exercises and rubbing her baby bump as Pratt drove her to the hospital.

“Okay, this is the real deal. Oh yeah, definitely gonna have this baby very quickly. Oh my gosh, this is the real thing. I couldn’t tell if my water broke or not because it’s just a little at first, I mean, not a little, and these contractions are just nonstop now,” she said in the video.

Montag and Pratt also share 5-year-old son, Gunner. The duo announced they were expanding their family in June.

“I have been hoping and praying for this moment for so long!” Montag said on social media at the time. “Once I saw the word ‘pregnant’ I started hysterically crying, overwhelmed with joy and shock and I sprinted upstairs to show Spencer.”

Montag and Pratt eloped in 2008 and had another ceremony in 2009.

