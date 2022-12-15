Adam Sandler to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Adam Sandler is being rewarded for his decades of work.

The comedian and filmmaker will receive the 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on March 19.

The prize is given to individuals who have impacted American culture in the vein of 19th-century novelist Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain.)

“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on ‘SNL,'” Kennedy Center president Deborah F. Rutter said in a statement. “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing. I am looking forward to a laughter-filled evening like no other as we celebrate his career at a ceremony that is sure to bring together the best in comedy.”

As the actual prize, Sandler will get a 1884 bronze portrait bust of Twain sculpted by Karl Gerhardt.

Past recipients of the award include Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Carl Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg, Bob Newhart, Lily Tomlin, Steve Martin, Neil Simon, Billy Crystal, Bill Murray, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart.

Sandler’s films, including “The Waterboy” and “Big Daddy,” have grossed over $3 billion worldwide.

