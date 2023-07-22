Jamie Foxx thanks family and fans in first video since hospitalization: ‘I went to hell and back’

By Chloe Melas

(CNN) — Jamie Foxx is speaking out for the first time since he was hospitalized in April for an undisclosed medical condition.

The award-winning actor and musician, 55, posted an Instagram video update for fans overnight on Friday.

In the video, Foxx addresses the speculation as to what led to his hospitalization, although he did not reveal details of what happened.

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man,” he said. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

Foxx credited his daughter and sister for saving his life.

“To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video,” he said. “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out, they protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these.”

Foxx has been spotted in Chicago in recent weeks, where he had undergone medical treatment at a facility that specializes in rehabilitation care for patients with physical impairments, brain or spine injuries.

The “Ray” star went on to set the record straight over rumors on social media.

“As you can see, the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine. I’m not paralyzed, but I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

The video comes a few hours after Foxx posted a photo of himself on top of a gold car with the caption, “big things coming.”

The Oscar winner concluded the video by saying, “I love everybody and I love all of the love that I got … If you see me out from now on and every once in a while I just burst into tears, it’s just because it’s been tough, man. I was sick, man. But now I got my legs under me, so you’re gonna see me out.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.