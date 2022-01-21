More than 333,000 pacifiers recalled due to choking hazard

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

More than 333,000 silicone pacifiers available for purchase on Amazon have been voluntarily recalled by the distributor due to reports that the nipple can detach and cause a chocking hazard for infants.

“The base of the silicone nipple has a fine slit that can cause the nipple to detach from the plastic shield, posing a choking hazard,” according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled pacifiers, made by Frigg in Denmark, come in two types: The “Classic” version has a silicone nipple attached to a round plastic shield; in a version called “Daisy,” the nipple is attached to a round, scalloped plastic shield. Each design comes in 40 colors and two sizes, 0 to 6 months and 6 to 18 months. Each pacifier has the name “Frigg” in raised letters on the handle of the pacifier shield.

The distributor for the United States, Mushie & Co, has “received eight reports of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic shield of the pacifier,” and “about 200 reports from outside the U.S. of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic shield of the pacifier,” the statement said.

No injuries have been reported, the statement added.

The recall advises consumers to immediately stop using the recalled pacifiers and contact the firm for a full refund or credit.

“To obtain a full refund or credit, consumers should cut the silicone nipple from the base of the pacifier and send a photograph of both the detached silicone nipple and the base of the pacifier to Mushie & Co,” the statement said.

“Consumers should then properly dispose of the pacifier by placing both pieces into the garbage.”

