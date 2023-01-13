Furry Friends: Mushka is one relaxed kitty-cat
Mushka is a loving mixed shorthair who loves the relaxed lifestyle, complete with belly scratches and ear rubs, waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.
Mushka is a loving mixed shorthair who loves the relaxed lifestyle, complete with belly scratches and ear rubs, waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.