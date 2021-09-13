Cascade Canine Rescue East and West holding sneaker drive to raise funds for pet rescues

Pets

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cascade Canine Rescue East and West (CCREW) www.ccrewdog.org is holding an athletic shoe drive fundraiser to raise money for pet rescues.

CCREW said it will earn funds based on the total quantity of gently worn, used, and new sneakers collected.

GotSneakers, a social enterprise, will issue funds in compensation for the collected sneakers. Those funds will benefit the rescue and provide the means to save more animals.

Anyone can help by simply donating gently worn, used, and new sneakers. Drop boxes are located at East Bend Animal Hospital, Schilling Garden Market, The Bite Tumalo, Laurie's Grill, Eqwine, and Rae's Coffee Stand at Powell Butte Station, or large pick-ups can be arranged by contacting Erica at mazi.together@gmail.com.

GotSneakers has developed a unique fundraising program that asks communities to reach into their closets, not their pockets! The sneaker recycling program helps keeps sneakers out of landfills, which has harmful effects on our environment, and helps organizations like ours raise much needed funds. The program is truly a win – win! Learn more about GotSneakers by visiting their website at www.gotsneakers.com.

"We are excited about our sneaker drive fundraiser,” said Erica Psaltis.

We know that most people have extra sneakers in their closets they would like to donate rather than throw away. By doing so, we raise money for homeless dogs and cats and help the environment. It’s a win – win for everyone!

About Cascade Canine Rescue East and West

Cascade Canine Rescue East and West or CCREW, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit group in the Tumalo area of Bend, OR. It is run by passionate volunteers who work endlessly to save vaccinate, care for, spay/neuter, microchip, and network to find loving forever homes for dogs and puppies.