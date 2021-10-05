Deschutes County residents can now apply for, renew dog licenses online

Pets

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County residents can now apply for new dog licenses and renew dog licenses online. Online dog licensing information is available at www.deschutes.org/dogs.

State law and county code require that all dogs that are six months and older be licensed through the county. Residents who are new to the county must license their dogs within 30 days of moving to Deschutes County. New dog owners must license their dog within 30 days of becoming the owner of a dog.

Dog licenses help provide pet owners with proof of ownership and help to reunite lost dogs with their owners. They also assist in increasing rabies vaccinations because proof of vaccination is required for a license.

Currently, there are 12,352 dogs licensed in Deschutes County. The most popular breeds are Labs, Golden Retrievers and Border Collies.

The most popular dog names are Bella, Lucy, Charlie, Daisy and Sadie.

Dog licenses are $16 for neutered or spayed dogs and $30 for non-neutered or non-spayed dogs.

Other purchase options include:

By Mail: Send to Deschutes County Treasurer, PO Box 6005 Attn: Finance Dept. Bend, Oregon 97708.

Send to Deschutes County Treasurer, PO Box 6005 Attn: Finance Dept. Bend, Oregon 97708. In Person: At the Deschutes Services Building, 1300 NW Wall St. in Bend. Our offices are on the second floor.

At the Deschutes Services Building, 1300 NW Wall St. in Bend. Our offices are on the second floor. At local veterinary offices and humane societies.

To purchase a license, please provide proof of rabies vaccination by a licensed veterinarian. For more information, please visit www.deschutes.org/dogs or call (541) 388-6637.