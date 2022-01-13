Bend veterinarian’s dog caught in ‘dangerous’ trap near Horse Ridge off-leash trail
She'd like to see Oregon become the next state to ban 'archaic,' 'inhumane' traps
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Patti Mayfield was hiking with her partner on Sunday in the southwest end of Horse Ridge Trail, when her dog "Pilot" got caught in a trap.
Mayfield said they’ve hiked in the remote, off-leash area plenty of times with no issues, until now.
“Our first concern was that he was being mauled,” Mayfield said.
She said it seems like Pilot got a whiff of something and then ran off. The next thing she knew, he was screaming.
“He was really spooked,” Mayfield said. “You know, he was panting hard. Like I said, he had blood on his face, blood running down his limbs, he had been chewing at it.”
They found Pilot caught in a trap, but were able to pull him out in a matter of minutes.
Outside of some limping and pain, he had no serious damage.
But Mayfield, a veterinarian in Bend, sees this as a wake up call.
“I have frustration with a lack of awareness that the public has, and also with the lack of potential responsibility from trappers to be mindful of mixed use,” Mayfield said.
All traps need to be marked with owner ID and registration number, and set 50 feet from any designated trail.
This trap technically followed those directions, because the part of the trail Mayfield and Pilot were on, is not officially recognized by Bureau of Land Management.
Legally set or not, she thinks it's dangerous.
“If they smell something, you know, they can dart 50 feet in a matter of seconds and be in a trap before you can get them back to your side,” Mayfield said.
ODFW and Oregon State Police data finds from 2004-2017, there were seven dogs that needed treatment from a reported trap injury.
With Oregon's population and trail use increasing, Mayfield thinks the use of traps should be revisited.
“I think that there are a lot of people who feel these traps are inhumane, and that they’re archaic, and that trapping is a privilege, it’s not a right,” Mayfield said.
Mayfield says other states have gotten rid of trapping, and she hopes Oregon is the next to do so.
Check it for fingerprints. Putting traps that close to trails should mean serious prison time.
Why? It was legally within tolerance.
This trap technically followed those directions, because the part of the trail Mayfield and Pilot were on, is not officially recognized by Bureau of Land Management. If you don’t like current laws get to work and try and change them until then don’t whine about it.
That’s simultaneously one unlucky, and also lucky dog. He couldn’t have had an owner with a better occupation. I’d be as angry and hurt as her if this happened to my dog, and I hope they find out who set this trap so close to the trail, without ID. Traps are exceedingly cruel. Stop putting them out.
I couldn’t agree with you more. I think they are horrible torture devices. It doesn’t matter that they’ve been used for thousands of years. That doesn’t make the poor animal feel better. The person that set it probably won’t be caught, but isn’t this the second time in a couple of weeks or so that pets have been caught in illegal traps?
Who said this was illegal, besides you?
This trap technically followed those directions, because the part of the trail Mayfield and Pilot were on, is not officially recognized by Bureau of Land Management. That means legal.
I hear all too often the complaints about fish and wildlife enforcement (game wardens) and how they just harass the hunters and such but I tip my hat to the wildlife officers and the job they do. there are just so many senseless and irresponsible jacka**es poaching and not following the rules . These officers do a very good job. They help keep everyone as safe as possible while risk being shot at themselves. Hopefully some trail cameras will be setup in some trouble areas to crack down on these bozos. Trapping when done correctly is just fine but I’m sure this person was too lazy to set a trap any farther off the trail then they had to.
How much trapping have you done?
So lets hear how close the trap was to the trail before defining it as illegal. However setting a trap near the trail whether it is proper distance from trail or not is a bad choice. Any indication that the trap has been there for a long time like forgotten? I’ve found unmarked rusted traps before that were still set but obviously been in place a long time. I tripped them and if unmarked may have removed them which admittedly you are not supposed to do. Also is any part of this trail on private land as there are some trails out there that do go through private. And she wondered if bait was being used. Assuming you released the dog was there any indication of bait being there or just a stimulus to draw the animal like a bobcat over the trap….
From the story: She also says the trap was not marked with its owner’s name and was “no more than 50 feet off the Crazy Horse Trail.”
well since it doesn’t have to have the owners name just the license number on it or be more than 50 feet it could still be legal so I think. If it was no more but also no less than 50 ft then it would be at 50 ft which is legal. I agree even right at 50′ it is not a good choice when it is a frequently used trail, the trapper could make better decisions. but I think what coyote was saying is lets get some facts before everyone just jumps on the bandwagon like this is illegal. remember that is why you all failed to get trump out of office on two impeachment attempts because you jumped to an impeachment hearing and trial without facts and evidence to get the job done!!!!
She says the trap was marked with its owner’s name and but seemed like it was “no more than 50 feet off the Crazy Horse Trail.
Read more carefully.
Pursue these jerks; arrest and jail time.
Confiscate their traps, their firearms, their vehicles.
Not only for the sake of our animals but for any human who may stumble into a trap themselves.
I’m from Alaska where trap lines are carefully and seriously managed and monitored. Those who violate the law get hammered flatter than whale ****.
I’m not a trapper but you do realize that traps are normally set in an area where it funnels the animal into a location where it will step on the trap not out in the open where you are going to step on it?? Typically next to a tree with low branches and maybe a bush next to it so there is only one real path. Guessing this is not where you walk…
Not saying the trap is placed in a proper spot but jail time? Lol that’s too funny. Arrest the trap setter but let all the dope heads and thieves free. Sounds like L.L. to me. Maybe focus time on prosecuting thieves and violent criminals rather than trying to find the person that set a trap too close to a hiking trail.
There is an old and ancient tribe in East Africa That has a belief that I can only hope has some validity. After you die there is a bridge you must cross before you can enter heaven. At the entrance to this bridge is every animal you knew in life and they decide whether or not you get to cross that bridge. These moron animal abusers, of all stripes, would consider this hogwash and they better hope they’re right.
👍
Some pics of the trap, some pics of the location it was set might help to identify it. Any comments from the ODFW folks? These are serious allegations, and deserve a serious investigation. Any pics of the dogs injuries? I’m NOT making any allegations, but this wouldn’t be the first time someone made false claims. I hope the dog is OK.
this was one of our daily early looks on stories reporters are working on it. Not sure we’ll have all of what you seek, but we’ll have more info, feel free to tune in, or check in later.
Will do, thank you.
@boomer – are you willing to do the same for catch and release fishermen as well? All they do is torture the fish and get pleasure out of it.
One of the more annoy, and dangerous, things mountain-biking, is off-leash dogs. They do not belong there. And, they roam around, disrupting wildlife. It is enough impact on the natural environment to build trails and ride bikes, much less, have off leash dogs roaming around.
And I can almost guarantee that it’s not a trapper that set this trap. If you feel this way, then there is most likely someone who will take it a step further. Out on some open range BLM land east of town, someone was putting boards with nails in them, buried in the roads and trails. Was causing enough damaged tires and dog pads that we stopped going out.
Why? To what end? Psychos don’t deserve the air they breathe.
In an attempt to drum up sympathy and get trapping banned.
– that is a heck of a statement – “can almost guarantee” – almost? – are you actually going to present something? anything?
Have you not looked at the Starkey Experimental Forest Study where they have done much research on the impact that bicycles have on wildlife. Bikes tend to sneak up fast on deer and startle them. Maybe its the bike that does not belong on Horse Ridge. You remember when the deer were out there in the hundreds before the bikes started building trails…
100% right
aren’t we supposed to share the trails. Most mountain bike trails from what I have seen used to be game trails that have been taken over by the mountain bikers. So very sorry that you are inconvenienced on public land. Maybe we should think about limiting the amount of mountain bike trails on public land since they seem to be literally everywhere. Or maybe there should be a mountain bike license fee to use public land similar to what hunters have to pay.
Many if not most of those trails were put in by the horse riding folks.
I agree! Lets see the trap please!
Traps are indiscriminate and inhumane . Ban them.
Which tool would you replace them with? Tell us more about your ecological management strategies and education.
Sheepdog, donkey etc.
I can’t stop laughing. How much property are you responsible for? Please tell us more about your biological education and background!
How much property is this?
Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Washington have limited the use of leghold traps.
The trap isn’t there to keep predators away. They are in place to trap for money. Some furs sell for alot of money.
ban?? yea, no. What would be next, hunting? fishing??
Bait on traps is legal and they only have to be 50ft off a trail if it’s a marked and mapped trail.
sounds fishy !probably a member of peta
just saw the the news report, dog looks pretty good for haveing been caught in a trap. …and she admitted to her agenda
Take the sprung trap and heave it into the puckerbrush where the owner will never find it.
On these “trapping stories that the Z does, it would be beneficial to make the public aware of main trapping seasons as the wilderness is not just for liberals or dog owners. The main trapping season is typically from December through the end of February, so when you are off leashing you’re dog during those times be aware that there is mixed use, just like hunting seasons, you should educate yourselves on when those seasons are as well. Big news flash to the newbies of central oregon you are not the only wilderness on trail or off trail users and your use is not more righteous than the other.
Dog owners who insist on letting your animal go leashless should keep in mind there are a lot worse things than traps. Such as shooters at the top of the list, others such as wild life that could be detrimental to your animal porcupine, cougar, wild boar, deer, elk. So if you’re willing to gamble on your animals life then you shouldn’t be complaining.
Dear god, it’s 2022, do we really need to trap anything anymore? I mean with the constant building, the raping and depleting of habitats, can’t we just give the animals a break? Gzus people, humans already have an unfair advantage over the wildlife.