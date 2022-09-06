Fences for Fido conducting dog house drive for Warm Springs Reservation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — As bitterly cold autumn and winter weather approaches, Fences For Fido turns its attention to ensuring that dogs living outside have quality, life-saving shelter from the harsh elements. Shelter means so much especially to the dogs in Warm Springs who live outdoors, all hours of the day and night, during the coldest and/or snowiest days of winter.

That’s why on Saturday, October 8th, Fences For Fido volunteers will deliver 40 dog houses to families with pets and/or that are caring for free-roaming dogs on the Reservation.

To achieve this goal, the organization is seeking $10,000 in donations to fully fund a mission of warmth and community.

Serving as the only approved animal-welfare organization by the Warm Springs Tribal Council, Fences For Fido has formed a close partnership and respect for families living on the Warm Springs Reservation. It is in that spirit that Fences For Fido expanded our mission and compassion in Warm Springs to help bridge the gap in access to critical veterinary care and other essential resources thanks to our shelter and rescue partners including the Oregon Humane Society, Stumptown Strays, Fido’s Pet Food Bank, Street Dog Hero, Humane Society of Central Oregon, Three Rivers Humane Society, and Oregon Dog Rescue.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the families who have opened their hearts and yards to Fences For Fido, trusting us to offer access to essential resources for both families and their pets,” said Kelly Peterson, Fences For Fido Chair and Co-Founder. “These important activities began several years ago with a focus on building fences and providing dog houses and spay and neuter services. Our mission has expanded to help meet other critical needs for dogs and cats on the reservation where there is no on-site veterinary care.

Fences For Fido activities on the Warm Springs Reservation include:

600+ dogs are living chain free and safely within our fenced- enclosures.

260+ dogs and puppies rehomed thanks to our rescue partners

800+ dog houses have been delivered

400+ dogs and cats have received vaccines, wellness exams, spay and neuter surgeries or lifesaving veterinary care.

85,000+ pounds of dog/cat food distributed

Brittney Ligatich, Fences For Fido Advisory Council, Warm Springs firefighter and Tribal member, states, “Fences For Fido’s presence on the reservation has made a tangible difference in improving the lives of pets here. Warm Springs Fire & Safety is honored to host the monthly pet food bank and work alongside Fences For Fido and families to fill the canine and feline bellies here.”

Fences For Fido is always grateful for donations and volunteers in Warm Springs and throughout Oregon and southwest Washington.

Learn more about donating at: https://www.fencesforfido.org/donate/warm-springs

Learn more by volunteering at: https://www.fencesforfido.org/volunteering/sign-up-for-an-activity/

About Fences For Fido:

Founded in 2009, Fences For Fido a 501c3 non-profit organization that improves the quality of life for chained dogs living outside in the elements day and night. We attend to all needs by building a fence, supplying a warm dog house and food, and providing critical vet care and spay/neuter services. Fences For Fido has provided fences and dog houses for 3000 dogs in the Pacific Northwest including more than 500 in Central Oregon.